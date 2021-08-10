Cancel
Agriculture

Farmers Reap Rewards of Using Cover Crops

By South Dakota State University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The longer farmers use cover crops, the more likely they are to see the benefits and to use the conservation practice on a higher percentage of their farmland, according to a survey of eastern South Dakota producers. Cover crops, which are planted after harvesting the cash crop, help...

South Dakota State
Agriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Field day: Cover crop management for livestock producers

MARQUETTE – Kansas State University research scientists and extension specialists will host a field day event on Aug, 24 to discuss and demonstrate cover crop management options for soil health and water quality benefits in livestock operations. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The event...
Farmers, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Farmers can make money from crop fields already harvested

FRANKFORT — Farmers can now earn up to $10,000 for leasing their harvested fields for public dove hunting. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources now offers two programs that pay farmers for allowing public dove hunting access. The department’s new Voluntary Public Access (VPA) Dove Fields program is...
Queenstown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Multi-year hemp study suggests plant may not be economic for farmers

QUEENSTOWN — While mainstream production and research of the crop is still in its infancy, an intensive, multi-year study on the practicalities and methodology of farming industrial hemp suggests that the plant may not be an economically viable or worthwhile crop for local farmers, according to a research team from the University of Maryland College of Agriculture & Natural Resources.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Consider alternatives for harvesting drought-stressed corn as forage

Drought conditions across North Dakota have created major issues for livestock and crop producers. Many are facing poor grazing conditions, reduced hay production, limited stored forages and anticipated poor grain yields. Producers have begun harvesting corn for forage instead of grain. Drought-stressed corn will vary in forage quality based on...
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

Soil Health School: Changing Farms, Changing Lives

PIERRE — It’s hard to know which events will change the course of a person’s life. For Austin Carlson, one of those events was Soil Health School. In 2018, a neighbor invited him and his father to attend the three-day school. Now, he’s a soil health technician with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition and helping to plan this year’s Soil Health School, Aug. 25-27, in Mitchell.
Dubuque County, IAdyersvillecommercial.com

Farmer Field Day “Covers and Cows” coming soon

Farmers, agronomists, and those interested in learning more about cover crops and. incorporating livestock are invited to attend a free farmer field day at the Smith Family farm located. at 20922 Asbury Rd, Durango. Registration is requested to get an accurate meal count as dinner. will be served (free of...
Drayton, NDJamestown Sun

North Dakota, Minnesota farmers seeing varied wheat yields, higher prices

DRAYTON, N.D. — Dust billowed behind combines harvesting wheat along the I-29 corridor this week as farmers worked to wrap up the 2021 harvest. Early planting last spring and an extremely dry summer with hot temperatures that pushed the small grains crops, including wheat, to mature quickly has resulted in one of the earliest harvests in recent years. Most small-grains farmers in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota have completed their harvests, or expected to by the end of the week, barring rain delays.
Aitkin, MNBrainerd Dispatch

USDA offers livestock producers drought disaster assistance

The Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Aitkin, Itasca, Cass and Crow Wing counties recently announced ranchers and livestock producers can apply for help from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for grazing losses incurred in 2021. The program provides compensation to livestock producers who have suffered grazing losses due...
Corvallis, ORoregonstate.edu

Now’s the time to plan for cover crops

CORVALLIS, Ore. – No one wants to think of harvest’s end as the vegetable garden reaches peak, but now’s the time to plan for cover crops to be planted in fall. Cover crops, also called green manure, include grains like winter oats and cereal rye. Legumes, such as commonly used crimson clover, Austrian field pea and common vetch, are nitrogen “fixers.” Beneficial bacteria in legume root nodules take nitrogen from the air and supply it to the plant. When the cover crop decomposes, some of the nitrogen becomes available to other plants.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Hemp Farmers In Colorado Can Access Crop Insurance, Grants After Federal Government Loosens Regulations

DENVER (CBS4)– Hemp farmers in Colorado are getting some help thanks to USDA. The federal government has approved a new hemp plan that loosens regulations for farmers in Colorado. (credit: CBS) Hemp farmers will be able to access the same crop insurance, grants and other benefits available to growers of more traditional crops. The USDA will also allow hemp that has too much THC to be used in a variety of ways. In the past, farmers were required to destroy those crops. Agriculture officials say the looser regulations open the door to a lot of possibilities for Colorado’s hemp industry. Industrial hemp (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) “With this new plan in place, we are currently creating a huge number of opportunities to further hemp production and uses here in Colorado, from paper to plastic, to fabric, detergents, soaps, insulation, biofuel and so much more,” said Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg. The plan was approved after more than a year of negotiations.
Columbia County, PALancaster Farming

Farmers Discuss Benefits of Planting Into Living Cover

CATAWISSA, Pa. — When it comes to experimenting with planting corn and soybeans into a living cover crop, Mark Rohrbach isn’t afraid to plant in plain sight. Rather than hide a cover crop test in a back field to keep any mistakes out of view, Rohrbach takes the opposite approach on his Columbia County farm.
Agricultureppioneer.com

Emergency haying, grazing of CRP acres to help livestock producers

Agricultural producers impacted by drought can now request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in certain South Dakota counties, while still receiving their full rental payment for the land. “Drought is heavily impacting livestock producers in South Dakota and across the country, and emergency haying or grazing of lands enrolled in CRP is one more drought mitigation […]
Iowa Statefarmforum.net

Tips for extending pastures during drought

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Most of northwest Iowa is under moderate or severe drought that is beginning to take a toll on pasture carrying capacity, according to Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She reminds producers that changes in management can help extend pasture forage, and offers several suggestions.
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Sorghum growers address sustainable agriculture, 30-by-30 issues

The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) recently passed two significant resolutions in support of the rights of Nebraska farmers and to promote environmental sustainability in agriculture. NeSPA adopted a resolution in support of the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action’s “Decade of Ag.” USFRA is a coalition of farmers and...
Agriculturepennbizreport.com

Farmers invited to apply for specialty crop grants

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently opened up the proposal period for this year’s Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grants. A total of $460,000 will be awarded. “These grants fund projects that seed our future growth,” Redding said. “Hemp — particularly fiber varieties — holds tremendous promise for solving some of our toughest challenges tackling climate change and conserving and renewing our soil and water. Hardwoods are another key crop for storing carbon and supplying sustainable building materials. Hops and other brewing grains are crucial ingredients in Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry which leads the nation in sales. These PA Farm Bill grants are strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s future.”

