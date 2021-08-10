Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Talbot; Taylor; Upson STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN UPSON, NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD, EASTERN TALBOT AND NORTHERN TAYLOR COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was extending from near Roberta to Prattsburg...and moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Roberta, Knoxville, Salem, Prattsburg, Horns, Big Lazer Creek Wma, Carsonville, Wesley Church, Musella and Fickling Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH