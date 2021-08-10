Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Talbot; Taylor; Upson STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN UPSON, NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD, EASTERN TALBOT AND NORTHERN TAYLOR COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was extending from near Roberta to Prattsburg...and moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Roberta, Knoxville, Salem, Prattsburg, Horns, Big Lazer Creek Wma, Carsonville, Wesley Church, Musella and Fickling Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, GA
City
Crawford, GA
City
Musella, GA
County
Taylor County, GA
County
Crawford County, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
City
Roberta, GA
County
Upson County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Fickling Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy