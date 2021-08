Aaron Rodgers had some well-publicized issues with the Green Bay Packers this summer as he was looking to get traded away from the franchise. Rodgers held out of various team workouts and events, although in the end, he came back to the Packers on a new contract that will allow him to leave after this season if he so chooses. After drafting Jordan Love in 2020, Rodgers has been left with a bad taste in his mouth and for a while, it seemed like the relationship was irreparable.