PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Imposes Visitation Restrictions in Wake of Increase in Community Positivity Rate
With the safety of its patients and caregivers as its top priority, and due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center has changed its visitation policy. Until the Whatcom County rate of new COVID-19 cases drops below a CDC-recommended threshold, no visitors are allowed in the medical center with few exceptions—for example, labor and delivery, end-of-life and pediatric patients. Family/partner participation using video chat technology is welcomed and encouraged.www.whatcomtalk.com
