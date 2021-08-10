The Untold Truth Of Jamba Juice
Most of us have gotten used to seeing a Jamba Juice — now renamed to Jamba, by the way — on every corner over the last 30 years or so. The bright colors and tropical smoothies on the chain's menu have become a staple in popular culture and Jamba oftentimes seems to be sort of the big brother of all juice and smoothie places. The signature swirl of its logo is recognized anywhere in the country, too, since Jamba now has hundreds of locations nationwide. The delicious smoothies are suspiciously sweet, sure, but we all love to grab one on the go at least every once in a while, don't we?www.mashed.com
Comments / 0