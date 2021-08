The Perseid meteor shower is about to light up the sky with blazing pieces of a comet.The celestial spectacle – arguably the most famous and widely-watched meteor shower of the year, and taking place every August – is famous in part because it does not require much preparation to see. No special equipment is required, and it can be seen just by looking up at the sky.But there are things you can do to make sure you see the best of it. That includes ensuring that you look up at the right time, including other preparations.The lucky thing is that there...