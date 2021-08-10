Cancel
Public Safety

Sweden tries Hamid Nouri over 1988 Iran prison massacre

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iranian man has gone on trial in Sweden over the mass execution and torture of prisoners in the 1980s. Hamid Nouri, 60, was reportedly a deputy prosecutor at Gohardasht prison near Tehran at the time of the killings. He was arrested upon his arrival in Sweden in 2019 and...

Ebrahim Raisi
#Prison#War Crimes#Iranians
Sweden
Europe
Iraq
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
UPI News

Scales of justice tip against Iranian regime

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The scales of justice are beginning to tip against the theocratic Iranian regime. Following a rigged election, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, a notorious executioner, was formally inaugurated Thursday. There are widespread demands that he be indicted for crimes against humanity and held to account for his involvement in the massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
Daily Mirror

Fears as Iranian hard man 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi takes control of rogue state

If Iran has proven to be a persistent headache for the West over the last decade, it’s one that’s about to get a whole lot worse. From the seizing of British tankers in the Gulf, to its unlawful jailing of British citizens like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and its talk of wiping Israel off the map, hopes of the thawing of relations with the Islamic republic have often been raised, then dashed.
AFP

Blinken vows no 'impunity' for Iran over ship attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed vows to punish Iran for allegedly attacking a tanker, saying the world cannot allow "impunity." Speaking to a virtual Security Council session on maritime security, Blinken said the explosions in late July on the Israeli-linked MT Mercer Street were "part of a pattern of attacks and other provocative behavior."
Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, Amnesty International says. The scale of violations during the nine-month conflict in the north of the country amounts to war crimes, the human rights group says. One...
The Independent

Iranian-Americans hold opposition rally in Washington as Iran’s Raisi is inaugurated

Iranian-Americans including members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held a rally on Capitol Hill, where speakers including members of Congress condemned Iran’s incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi.At a gathering in Union Square on Monday, Iranian-Americans who had seen family members killed by Iran’s government for various alleged crimes erected a memorial showing the faces of hundreds of those killed.In fiery statements to the crowd, speakers including both Iranian-Americans and prominent figures from Congress and the US political sphere condemned Mr Raisi and called for him to face international human rights charges.Of the current and former members of...
WRAL News

Belarus sends reporter to prison over deleted chat messages

KYIV, Ukraine — A court in Belarus convicted a journalist of insulting the president in messages in a deleted chat group and sentenced him to 1 1/2 years in prison, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said Monday. The verdict in the case against Siarhei Hardziyevich, 50, comes as part of...
Iranian Ex-official Denies Part In 1988 Executions In Sweden Trial

Lawyers for a former Iranian prison official denied his involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents on Tuesday on the first day of a landmark case in Sweden likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic. Hamid Noury, 60, appeared relaxed and smiling in Stockholm District Court...
Iran official says Tehran to drop prisoner swap plans with U.S. – report

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will not continue with its plans for prisoner swaps with the United States, an unnamed Iranian official told the semi-official Nour News agency on Tuesday, accusing Washington of “breaches” against efforts to free the detainees. “With the continuing Biden administration … breaches, there is no incentive...
NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The NATO military alliance and the European Union on Tuesday joined a growing chorus of international condemnation of Iran’s alleged attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea last week and urged Tehran to respect its international obligations. Last Thursday’s drone strike on the MV Mercer...
Pressure on Iran grows over strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United States and the United Kingdom joined Israel on Sunday in alleging Iran carried out a fatal drone strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, putting further pressure on Tehran as it denied being involved in the assault.
Iran Inaugurates a President Tied to a Massacre

Iraj Mesdaghi, an Iranian dissident, can still describe the haunting moment, thirty-three years ago this week , when he was “suspended between life and death” in one of Iran’s most notorious prisons. He’d been hauled before one of the dozens of death commissions that had been secretly ordered by the revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1988, to question thousands of prisoners nationwide and execute political dissidents. “It is naïve to show mercy to those who wage war on God,” Khomeini decreed. Mesdaghi, who had already served seven years of a ten-year sentence, recalled the interrogation. “The eyes of the panel, emanating with terror, were on me much like slave traders checking out a slave,” he recalled. None of the prisoners knew about the fatwas, but, during the questioning, the “panel members and their entourage looked at me peculiarly, as if they were adjusting my hanging rope,” he said.
Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Iranian regime on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported. The man, whom prosecutors have declined to...

