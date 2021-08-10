Cancel
NFL

Notes from the North: Green Bay Bretl

By K. Joudry
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 4 days ago

This episode of Notes from the North is titled Green Bay Bretl because Dairyland Express writer extraordinaire Paul Bretl was our guest. As listeners will find out, Mr. Bretl was a great guest. A couple months ago, I interviewed him for a TVG article where he expressed a relatively unpopular opinion insofar as he insisted that Aaron Rodgers wasn’t holding out due to concerns about money. In the end, Mr. Bretl was proven right. He provides us with more insight about every Vikings fan’s most hated QB while also offering us his background as a writer and his NFC North power ranking.

vikingsterritory.com

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

Person
Aaron Rodgers
#American Football#Dairyland Express#Tvg#Nfc North#Spotify#Vikingsgazette Com#The Vikings Gazette#Minnesota Vikings
