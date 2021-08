Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander commented on the start of fall practice saying he is impressed with the willingness among players to do things right. Chinander: “That starts at the top and I think those freshman right now are getting a little baptism by fire. They don’t know any other way. They know those old guys do things right. They know those old guys demand them to do things right and it’s rubbing off on them. That’s the biggest thing I see through three practices so far.”