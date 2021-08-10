Khloé Kardashian on the Major Misconception About Migraines She Wishes People Understood

The issues between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly first started last year amidst filming for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The two were said to be arguing over West's controversial social media posts and no longer being on the same page. Since their divorce announcement back in February, Kardashian and West allegedly even started leading more independent lives than they already were while married. That's changed somewhat of late, though, with evidence trickling out that Kardashian and West are showing a united front and putting in the effort for their four kids’ happiness.