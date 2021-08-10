Cancel
Khloé Kardashian on the Major Misconception About Migraines She Wishes People Understood

Khloé Kardashian wants more people to understand the intense pain of a migraine—and that the neurological condition is much more than a “bad headache.”. “I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be. I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable. I can’t believe I left home without my migraine medication,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it's not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person's individual goals for wellness are different, and that's great.

