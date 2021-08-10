Khloé Kardashian on the Major Misconception About Migraines She Wishes People Understood
Khloé Kardashian wants more people to understand the intense pain of a migraine—and that the neurological condition is much more than a “bad headache.”. “I wish people understood how debilitating migraines can be. I get so frustrated when people tell me to push through and it’s just a bad headache. if only they knew!! That feeling is torturous and indescribable. I can’t believe I left home without my migraine medication,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.www.self.com
Comments / 0