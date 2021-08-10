Cancel
Somersworth, NH

Letter: Creation of Somersworth dog park was a collaborative effort

Seacoast Online
Cover picture for the articleA thought becomes a vision, a vision becomes a discussion, a discussion then becomes reality when turned into a resolution. This was certainly true when it came to the creation of the Somersworth dog park, which despite previous reports and assertions, was obtained by a collaborative effort of the Somersworth City Council. As chair of the Somersworth Recreation Committee and at Large Councilor I appreciate the opportunity to correct this error.

