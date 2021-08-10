5 best Star Wars Legends properties that should be brought into the canon

When fans flocked to see the long-awaited Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in 1999 many were left surprised by how different the worlds, characters and star-ships were to those seen in the original trilogy of movies. These changes continued in both Episode II: Attack Of The Clones﻿ and Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith﻿, the change in tack was so dramatic, in fact, that Star Wars ﻿creator George Lucas went back and edited the original trilogy to match the prequals' reliance on Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). Thankfully, upcoming Disney+ title Obi-Wan Kenobi﻿ is set directly between the ﻿two sets of movies, ten years after the events of episode III. No release date for the series has been given at this time. The show will follow a well-renowned character from both sets of films in Kenobi himself, and could allow for a bridge between the two styles, a more believable transition, to be produced. Here's the problems faced by the series in this task, and how it can overcome them.