5 best Star Wars Legends properties that should be brought into the canon

By Editorial
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney in 2012, Star Wars fans have been left with a feeling of both satisfaction as well as frustration. Satisfaction at finally getting a seemingly more unified canon, but frustration at their favorite characters being disregarded and relegated to Legends status. For the...

dorksideoftheforce.com

FanSided

FanSided

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Canon#The Revan Legion Of Sith#Legends#Mmo
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Has Changed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’s Title

It looks like Disney has decided to retitle the original Star Wars movie so that it fits the company’s new titling approach for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. This is the third time that the film has been retitled. During its release back in 1977, George Lucas’ science fantasy space opera was referred to as Star Wars. However, when the film’s sequel, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was re-released in cinemas back in 1981, the original Star Wars movie had been changed to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to set its place in Lucas’ budding Skywalker saga and then added the title in the opening crawl.
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over Grogu’s Official Lightsaber

A recent Comic Con @ Home poster caused a stir online when Star Wars fans noticed that it featured Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) making what appears to be a yellow lightsaber. Skywalker, as Mandalorian viewers undoubtedly know, was reintroduced to the Star...
Moviesepicstream.com

Moon Knight: Leaked Concept Art Reveals Full Look at Oscar Isaac's Costume

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom was shaken to its very core when several stills from Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight series allegedly surfaced online. The said images which have been circulating all over social media since yesterday look to have been taken from a video teaser that sees Oscar Isaac in his full Marc Spector costume. Naturally, the said "leaks" set the MCU community ablaze and while Marvel Studios have yet to address the authenticity of the photos, a lot of people are convinced that it's in fact the real deal.
Moviesmixonline.com

Diving into The Sounds of Star Wars

Joining Lucasfilm in 2001 as its in-house non-fiction editor, J.W. Rinzler made a name for himself writing ornate coffee table books on films in the studio’s canon, including Star Wars and the Indiana Jones pictures. In 2010, however, the author penned a book of particular note for audio enthusiasts: The Sounds of Star Wars. A fascinating tome, complete with a built-in audio player that offers up more than 250 audio clips from across the original trilogy and prequels, the book covers the development of sounds known the world over, from the bleeps of R2-D2 to the ominous breathing of Darth Vader, all the while focusing on the technology and ingenuity behind them. Mainstream books like this don’t turn up often, even for cultural landmarks like Star Wars, so we sat down with Rinzler that year to go behind the scenes of his behind-the-scenes book.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Up-in-Arms Over BIG Canon Change

For most Star Wars fans, the name Slave I became synonymous with notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Fett tracks Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his cohorts — including Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) to Bespin’s Cloud City with the aid of Sith Lord Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse).
MoviesMovieWeb

Obi-Wan Kenobi Can Bridge the Style Change Between the Prequels and the Original Trilogy

When fans flocked to see the long-awaited Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace in 1999 many were left surprised by how different the worlds, characters and star-ships were to those seen in the original trilogy of movies. These changes continued in both Episode II: Attack Of The Clones﻿ and Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith﻿, the change in tack was so dramatic, in fact, that Star Wars ﻿creator George Lucas went back and edited the original trilogy to match the prequals' reliance on Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). Thankfully, upcoming Disney+ title Obi-Wan Kenobi﻿ is set directly between the ﻿two sets of movies, ten years after the events of episode III. No release date for the series has been given at this time. The show will follow a well-renowned character from both sets of films in Kenobi himself, and could allow for a bridge between the two styles, a more believable transition, to be produced. Here's the problems faced by the series in this task, and how it can overcome them.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Why Rogue One is the best Star Wars film to start on

We all have that friend who has never seen a Star Wars movie. And it’s important when bringing new fans into the fold that we choose the perfect viewing order, one that piques their interest and makes such a large universe easy to digest. Most fans fall into one of...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Renewed

Disney+ has renewed its animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” for a second season in 2022. The sixteen-episode first season premiered in May and the renewal comes as the first part of the two-part finale of the first season premieres tonight. The series follows the elite and experimental clones...
ShoppingWSAV-TV

Best Star Wars LEGO sets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For over 20 years, one of the most popular movie franchises in the world has been in partnership with one of the most iconic toy makers. In particular, LEGO produces a wide range of Star Wars sets, designed after the characters of both the original movies and newer content, with options for young and old fans alike.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Rogue One Characters That Should Get Disney+ Spinoffs After Star Wars' Cassian Andor

After over 40 years, Star Wars continues to thrive but, these days, it’s not dazzling audiences through its big-screen ventures quite as often. Right now, the storied franchise is holding our attention through its small-screen, live-action content. While The Mandalorian is holding down the fort at the moment, it’ll soon be joined by a host of other shows, including the Andor TV show on Disney+. The series will see the return of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, who was first introduced in Star Wars: Rogue One. The rebel spy is more than deserving of his own series, but one could argue that there are other characters from the 2016 film that deserve the same treatment.
MoviesCinema Blend

3 Reasons Why A Star Wars And Marvel Crossover Shouldn't Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.

