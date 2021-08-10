Wisconsin governor vetoes slew of GOP voter reforms

W isconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed several pieces of legislation aimed at reforming absentee voting laws passed by the state Legislature on Tuesday.

The bills would have imposed new restrictions on absentee voter registration, including an ID requirement and a limitation on the collection of absentee ballots more than two weeks out from an election.

"Across the country the right to vote is under attack," Evers wrote on Twitter. "But here in Wisconsin, I’m making sure we keep elections fair, secure, and accessible by vetoing a series of GOP bills that attack the heart of our democratic process."

"The right of everyone to vote in our elections isn’t partisan, it’s a fundamental right that we have to protect," the governor continued. "Wisconsin Republicans are determined to take away the right to vote and tilt the scales in their favor."

The governor's veto was expected after the bills were passed without a single Democratic vote of support and early indications from Evers that he intended to strike the legislation down .

“The goal is to make sure that every single person has the chance to vote,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, said of the legislation before the veto. “But that we guarantee that the [lack of] confidence in the election, which was severely undermined by the actions of a few over the last election cycle, is a thing of the past.”

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature do not have the required number of votes to overturn the veto, leaving the reforms dead in the water.

The governor also said that two counties in the state that have been subpoenaed for ballot and voting machine information should refuse to turn over the materials, according to the Associated Press . Evers compared the subpoena to the election investigations in Arizona, calling the situation "a clown show."

Wisconsin has been a consistent target for Republican leaders aiming to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump lost in Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes after winning the state in 2016.

“They are actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results, especially those which took place in Milwaukee, one of the most corrupt election locales in the country,” Trump said in June.

Many Republican leaders in Wisconsin have distanced themselves from the unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.