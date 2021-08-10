Cancel
Tioga County, PA

Statement From Tioga County Commissioners

thehomepagenetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wanted to take this opportunity to address the unnecessary chaos created by Senator Mastriano. The Senator began his one-man quest with a false accusation, saying that if Tioga County did not give him what he wanted, it was because we “had something to hide.” The people of this county have nothing to hide, and Mr. Mastriano knows it. In fact, the only one who has made himself scarce since he made this blunder without the authority of his committee or the Senate, is Doug Mastriano.

Muskogee County, OKEnid News and Eagle

Commissioners appoint Sumpter as county treasurer

Commissioners appointed Michelle "Shelly" Sumpter to lead the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office for the remainder of a term that will expire June 30, 2023. Sumpter, who said she is "excited" and "ready to meet the challenges" ahead, plans to declare her candidacy for the post in April. The office is among others scheduled for the election cycle in 2022.
Wellsboro, PASun-Gazette

Tioga County rally calls for audit of 2020 election

WELLSBORO — They shouted, chanted and waved flags to demonstrate unity as part of the movement calling for a 2020 election audit. Dozens of people gathered outside the Tioga County Courthouse to show their support for a probe into the voting process that resulted in the defeat of President Donald Trump.
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

Dereliction of duty by Shiawassee County Commissioners

It is obvious that the Shiawassee County Commissioners were guilty of dereliction of duty when they approved thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds for themselves and other public officials. By adjourning into executive session and reconvening after the public had left the premises, they were obviously attempting to avoid...
Niagara County, NYNiagara Falls Reporter

Statement from Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh on COVID Resurgence

Click the link below to subscribe to SPECIAL REPORTS from the Niagara Reporter. “One of the criteria the CDC uses to determine areas of substantial transmission is a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. As of today, Niagara County is apparently at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents. Our numbers have unfortunately been increasing for the last several weeks.
Tioga County, PAWETM

Rep. Owlett pushing to have Route 15 changed to I-99 in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Republican Representative Clint Owlett is pushing the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to designate Route 15 as Interstate 99 in Tioga County. Owlett said the designation would “open up so many opportunities for growth” in the community. “We’ve met all the standards necessary to be named...
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Accuse Biden Officials Of Working At The ‘Behest Of The Abortion Lobby,’ Ignoring The Law

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra violated federal conscience-protection laws when they told the Department Of Justice to drop a lawsuit against a hospital that forced a nurse to assist an elective abortion, Republican senators said in a Wednesday letter. The Daily Caller...
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.

