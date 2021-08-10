Statement From Tioga County Commissioners
We wanted to take this opportunity to address the unnecessary chaos created by Senator Mastriano. The Senator began his one-man quest with a false accusation, saying that if Tioga County did not give him what he wanted, it was because we “had something to hide.” The people of this county have nothing to hide, and Mr. Mastriano knows it. In fact, the only one who has made himself scarce since he made this blunder without the authority of his committee or the Senate, is Doug Mastriano.www.thehomepagenetwork.com
