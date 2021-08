WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) released the following statement on his vote against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill. “I support targeted investment in upgrading our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, broadband, and other real infrastructure needs. But I cannot support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects that will suffocate our future generations with mountains of debt,” said Senator Scott. “Rather than taking a common sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need—all amid record inflation. American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”