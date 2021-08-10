Cancel
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Where The Idea of Granolah Comes From

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Dragon Ball Super arc in the manga introduces a new antagonist with strong ties to the Saiyan's origins and a dark past that motivated him to avenge the tragedy of his Cerealian race. Before Shueisha continues the saga in the next chapter releasing later this month, the manga's current artist Toyatarou, was recently interviewed about the origins of Dragon Ball Super's intergalactic bounty hunter.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerealian#Dragon Ball Super#Heeters
