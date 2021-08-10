AB 133 makes sense and was long overdue
As the daughter of immigrants raised in the Central Valley, I had tears of happiness in my eyes and was proud to call myself a Californian when I watched live-streaming of Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB 133, the bill that continues equal funding for telehealth services and makes those over age 50 eligible for Medi-Cal, regardless of their immigration status. My gratitude for the Governor’s leadership that arrived at this moment for California immigrants – a first in the nation – made me remember my early days here.www.fresnobee.com
