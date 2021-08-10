My Hero Academia 3: World Heroes Mission Goes Beyond Box Office Expectations
EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. My Hero Academia 3 is not letting the franchise down on its attempt to be the biggest entry for the franchise as the film goes beyond box office expectations making it one of the largest ever among the three movies released, and what makes it even more exciting is that is haven’t reached North America yet, not even having a release date for World Heroes Mission, in fact, and yet, it’s already gaining some serious profits.epicstream.com
Comments / 0