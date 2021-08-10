My Hero Academia 3: World Heroes Mission Goes Beyond Box Office Expectations

Endeavor falters in this week's episode of My Hero Academia when presented with a very extreme case of fanaticism. Endeavor is presented with his biggest inner struggles in this episode and it might either help fix the Todoroki family or break it even more. Deku, Soto, and Bakugo show how far along they have come in just a week of training. The episode did an impressive job in presenting Endeavor's inner turmoil and how much he has kept inside bearing the weight of damaging his family. While there is some he seems to keep and does not seem to have revealed to us just yet, we do learn that he has been bearing the guilt for it all even after confessing he was not shunning his family even when it came out as such. I am glad we are getting to know more about Endeavor and love seeing how his attitude has changed throughout the seasons.