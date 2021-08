One awesomely creative JoJo's Bizarre Adventure cosplay gave the famous fight between Jotaro Kujo and Dio a hilarious makeover! Hirohiko Araki's original manga series might be bringing its eight part to an end soon, and is getting ready to debut an anime for its sixth iteration later this year, but fans of the series are often looking back to what's come before as there are still some of the most memorable scenes in the entire franchise. This is especially true for the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders, which shook up the franchise in some huge ways.