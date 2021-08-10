Several Big-Name NASCAR Drivers Aren’t Thrilled With the Cup Series Race Moving to the Road Course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will hold its first-ever race on the 2.439-mile road course at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For the last 27 years, the annual Cup Series race at the “Brickyard” has been contested on the 2.5-mile oval, the circuit IMS is best known for. But as attendance for that particular race has drastically decreased in recent years, Roger Penske, who became the facility’s fourth owner in 2019, decided he wanted to shake things up. And numerous big-name Cup Series drivers aren’t happy about it.www.sportscasting.com
