Water In 1971 Fairbury City Park Fountain Is Crystal Clear Again Thanks To New Pump

The water currently streaming from the mouths of the gargoyles that adorn the historic 1917 Fairbury City Park fountain is clean and clear. That was not always the case. The water in the fountain recently had turned green due to the accumulation of algae. Last year, the City Park fountain was dismantled and transferred off site for some long overdue repairs and renovation by local artist Thom Hunt of Ratt Studios. The fountain was returned to the park in June of this year.