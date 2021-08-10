Abortion groups file motion to halt enforcement of heartbeat law

AUSTIN – Several abortion groups named as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Smith County District Judge Reeve Jackson and several others filed a motion over the weekend to halt enforcement of the “heartbeat law.” That’s according to our news partner KETK. The law, authored by East Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes, is set to go into effect Sept. 1 and is seen as one of the most restrictive abortion measures in the nation. The motion filed by the pro-choice groups asks the judge to issue an order that would keep the law from taking effect in September until a final ruling has been issued. It also asks that the law be found unconstitutional and taken off the books. The lawsuit, which seeks to strike down the law, was filed last week. Jackson has moved that the suit be dismissed.