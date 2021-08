A motorist aged 91 killed a chef in a car crash after driving non-stop for 16 hours, some of it on the wrong side of the road, while he was delirious with an infection. Billy Warwick-Jones, 20, died after a Ford Focus ploughed into his motorbike at a combined head-on collision speed of 100mph on the A3 near New Malden, Surrey, shortly before 6am on August 29 last year, an inquest heard.