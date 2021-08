Minnesota could see billions of dollars from a massive bipartisan infrastructure package making its way through the U.S. Senate. The lengthy 2,702-page infrastructure bill, led by a group of Republican and Democratic senators, became public Sunday night. While it remains unclear exactly how much money could make it to Minnesota if the bill becomes law, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said it would “mean billions of dollars in resources to help repair Minnesota roads and bridges and airports and inland waterways,” along with a major investment in broadband.