Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

14-year-old becomes youngest person to swim length of Lake Tahoe

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDy89_0bNWp7pG00
  • A California teenager became the youngest person to swim across the 21.3 mile length of Lake Tahoe.
  • The recent swim was the third leg of the Lake Tahoe Triple crown.
  • “I had no doubts whatsoever,” Jillian Savage told the Tahoe Daily Tribune of her son. “He’s been swimming almost every day, six, seven days a week since he was 8.

A California teenager became the youngest person to swim across the 21.3 mile length of Lake Tahoe, completing the Triple Crown.

Fourteen-year-old James Savage finished the length in 12 hours earlier in August, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. Savages previously completed the separate pair of two-mile or longer legs. The teens swim began at South Lake Tahoe and ended in Incline Village, Nev.

James became the youngest to complete the 12-mile true width swim, also known as the “Godfather” swim, from the Godfather Mansion in Homewood to Cave Rock, which is part 2 of the Triple Crown.

“I had no doubts whatsoever,” Jillian Savage, James's mother, told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “He’s been swimming almost every day, six, seven days a week since he was 8. With open water, it’s just what he does. But mentally, even though it takes a whole bunch of us to make the swim possible, he’s really out there by himself.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The 14-year-old swimmer explained to the outlet that he developed his early love for the sport after initial hesitation, adding he was drawn to open water swims rather than those in closed pools.

“At first, I didn’t really want to swim,” Savage said. “I was on a swim team and my brother was doing it too, and we were there and my mom told me, ‘Why don’t you just hop in?’ and then I did, and I seemed to like it and it just kept going until I found open water and did it even more.”

Savage's mother Jillian Savage told the outlet she is unsure what the future holds for her record-setting son but she believes he’ll do great things if the past is any indication: which started with plans as a young boy to swim from Alcatraz.

“We let him do it kind of hoping and thinking it would be a one and done, and he got out and he said, ‘I want to do this again,'” she said. “'When’s the next one?’ And it just kept going and going and going and his feats kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and I’m kind of afraid to see what he wants to do next. But whatever it is, we’ll make it happen.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

314K+
Followers
32K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Open Water#One And Done#The Tahoe Daily Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
California StateSacramento Bee

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line. The National Park Service said the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Celebrating 25 years, looking ahead is theme for Lake Tahoe Summit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Celebrating 25 years and looking ahead is the theme for the Lake Tahoe Summit that will be held online for a second consecutive year. The 25th annual event will be hosted by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and the keynote speaker will Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
AccidentsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

7 Plane Crashes in 7 Days for This Pilot Ends at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park last fall. This year they’ll kill even more, park officials said. Grand Teton National Park officials started a multi-year program to kill non-native mountain goats that invaded the area from Idaho. They think removing the goats is absolutely necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

21-Year-Old Drowns While Swimming Near Boat At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The body of a young man who drowned at the Lake’s 20 Mile Marker was recovered on Monday evening. Authorities say 21-year-old Sean Jouglard, of Waterloo, Ill., had been in a 2008 Monterey open-bow boat around the 20 Mile Marker when he left the boat to go swimming, and did not resurface. Divers were on the scene, Monday, to search for Jouglard’s body. Once recovered, the body was transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba in California

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A child infected with an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in a Northern California lake died in a hospital, his family confirmed Friday. David Pruitt, 7, of Tehama County, died from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM, on Aug. 7, said his aunt, Crystal Hayley.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
California StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Children find body of California man, 22, under Scotts Mills Falls

Children swimming under Scotts Mills Falls in Marion County on Wednesday found the body of a 22-year-old California man who had drowned, deputies say. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in at the request of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Divers retrieved the body, which was in 8 feet of water directly below the falls, according to deputies.
Meredith, NHPosted by
CBS Boston

Body Of 48-Year-Old Man Recovered From Lake Winnipesaukee

LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — The body of a 48-year-old Meredith, New Hampshire man was recovered from Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday. Eyewitnesses told New Hampshire Fish and Game officials that Steven Brown was on a boat and about to throw the aft anchor into the water when he slipped and fell. He immediately went under and didn’t resurface. Emergency crews were called to the Paugus Bay area around 5 p.m. Thursday. They searched from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. before stopping for the night. The search resumed at 6 a.m. on Friday and Brown’s body was recovered a few hours later with the help of Sonar technology. No other information is available at this time.
HobbiesKansas City Star

Angler impaled through heart while fishing in South Dakota. ‘Lesser man would be dead’

A fisherman nearly died while pulling in an ornery fish earlier this month in South Dakota, but according to his wife, he’s just too tough to kill. Todd Thesenvitz was reeling in a “monster” northern pike on a lake near Clark and the fish was putting up a hellacious fight, Marie Thesenvitz wrote in a Facebook post. During the struggle, the pike breached the surface and her husband’s rod snapped, she said. A few moments later, Todd Thesenvitz screamed out in pain.
El Dorado County, CAsnowbrains.com

Person Rescued After Falling 50-feet Down Cliff at Lake Tahoe, CA

Someone fell down a 50-foot cliff on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore Wednesday, prompting local officials to launch an emergency rescue. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m. for someone who suffered a long fall at Eagle Falls in the Emerald Bay State Park, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy