Could COVID’s delta variant sink a second year of SC’s popular shag dance festival?

As the delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Horry County and across South Carolina, Jason Cadier worries that this fall could be a repeat of last year. Cadier works as an audio engineer for concerts and other live shows, and regularly works at the North Myrtle Beach clubs famous for shag dancing. Last year, even though the official Fall Migration shag dancing festival was called off, Cadier watched as throngs of people gathered in North Myrtle Beach clubs for concerts and other events part of an unofficial shag festival.