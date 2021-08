Phillies manager Joe Girardi said it's "very possible" that Gibson starts Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Meanwhile, MLB.com also lists Gibson as the Phillies' probable pitcher for Sunday, so fantasy managers can probably count on him making his team debut this weekend. After becoming a first-time All-Star on the strength of an excellent first half with the Rangers, Gibson faltered in his final two starts before being traded Friday, working 11 innings between those outings while giving up 11 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits and 10 walks. The Phillies will likely need Gibson to rediscover his first-half form if they hope to chase down the Mets for the National League East crown.