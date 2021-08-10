Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Just how did Rodricus Fitten become ‘Hot Rod Fitten’ on Gamecocks’ official roster?

By Augusta Stone
myrtlebeachonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Rodricus Fitten “Hot Rod.” It’s the name South Carolina’s roster lists, anyway. Heading into his third year with the Gamecocks, his name was changed to “Hot Rod Fitten” on the official 2021 football roster ahead of fall camp. Fitten said the change was just easier for everyone to understand...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Gamecocks#American Football#Buck Sam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAAOL Corp

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle provides excitement on first NFL punt return

Alabama fans know that if you want something exciting to happen, you get the ball to Jaylen Waddle. Before his injury in 2020, Waddle was having an incredible season for the Crimson Tide. Despite the injury, Waddle still ended up as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins.
College Sportstigernet.com

Did Mark Packer Just Say...

That a team would have to pay an astronomical amount to leave the ACC? I'm not even going to repeat the number I thought I heard because that can't be right. So the ACC is safe from losing ANY team. He also agreed with many of us that getting ND to join the conference is the only thing the conference can do.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Reports: 4-star freshman DL, Texas A&M DB transfer arrive at Florida

Florida has welcomed two new arrivals for the 2021 squad, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports. One of UF’s top 2021 signees, 4-star DL Tyreak Sapp, finally got approval from the NCAA clearinghouse to enroll and join the program. Sapp, out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pledged to Dan Mullen’s staff back on Dec. 24, 2018. He kept his commitment to the Gators and signed early on Dec. 16, 2020. Sapp was the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 100 prospect overall nationally in the class on the 247Sports Composite.
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: South Carolina Gamecocks 2022 official offer letter

When the clock struck midnight and the calendar turned to August 1, schools could send out official scholarship offers. The South Carolina football program, as practically every other institution, immediately began to send scholarship letters through social media accounts on Sunday, August 1. There’s always a bit of a competition...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Have the Bengals done a disservice to Jackson Carman?

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line this offseason, as was the case last year. Oh yeah, and the year before that as well, but this was the year that that was going to be fixed. One of the faces of the new-look offensive...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers officially sign Mac McClung to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Mac McClung, the team said Tuesday. McClung, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, signed a training camp deal with the Lakers and was set to play a key role on Los Angeles’ Summer League team. McClung, who recently played...
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Gamecocks starting QB Luke Doty injures foot in practice

South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty injured his foot in Friday’s practice, The State confirmed Saturday. Doty was meeting with doctors on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, a source close to the program told The State. Mike Uva of WACH Fox and Mike Gillespie of WOLO-ABC were...
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls Officially Release the Summer League Roster!

The Chicago Bulls have officially released their Summer League roster, and I think it is safe to say Bulls fans will want to tune in when games tip-off on August 9th. Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Marko Simonovic, and Devon Dotson are clearly the headliners of this 13-man crew. All are likely to be on the team’s roster next season, with Williams, Dosunmu, and Simonovic possibly carrying rotational roles.
NFLPride Of Detroit

How Many Players on the Roster Now?

I read about the history of NFL roster expansion in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/4/21245563/a-brief-history-of-roster-sizes-in-the-nfl. For those that don't have time for the read, it takes us through the roster growth from when the league just started out in 1920 with 16 to 18 man rosters - while 11 players were on the field for offense and defense, like today. This article takes us up to 2020 with the changes in the collective bargaining agreement, which is reviewed in this article: https://www.hogshaven.com/2020/5/2/21244278/cba-nuggets-changes-in-the-new-agreement-and-what-they-mean-roster-size. To summarize this article, today's roster is 53 with up to 2 players that can be activated from the practice squad - the practice squad has up to 12 players. There are also special rules elaborated on relative to needing to waive players that are returned to the practice squad. Furthermore, it elaborates on the injured reserve rules.
MLBWBKO

Edwards’ 9th-inning homer leads Hot Rods to 2-1 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green squeaked out a 2-1 win over Wilmington on Tuesday. In the fourth inning, Curtis Mead got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly, scoring Greg Jones and taking the lead 1-0. After the Blue Rocks tied the game in the fifth, the Hot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy