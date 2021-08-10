Teachers report academics as their biggest worry for students this upcoming school year – digitalhub
Three-fourths of America’s teachers are more worried than ever over how prepared their students will be for school this fall, according to new research. The recent survey of 2,000 respondents — including 1,000 parents of school-aged children and 1,000 K-12 teachers — found that for both groups, anxiety is higher than it’s ever been for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.www.getmarketreport.com
