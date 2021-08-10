Teachers report academics as their biggest worry for students this upcoming school year – digitalhub

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last days of summer break are quickly approaching and the conversation is beginning on what school will look like in the fall. “It was just really hard over zoom, but in other ways, it was easier. But I’ll be really happy to get back in school in person,” said nine-year-old Emmett Rife of Baltimore City. “I also feel like going back to school will be fun because you get to see your friends in person.” WJZ asked Chelsea Tighe and her two sons if they would have a problem with wearing masking in schools. “I think that’s great,” said...