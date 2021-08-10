Cancel
Gov. Wolf Tells 25K Pa. Health, Prison Workers: COVID Vaccine or Test

By Mark Scolforo
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf said workers in those jobs — and all new hires at those facilities —...

