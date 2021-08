Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.