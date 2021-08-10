FWP seeks public comment on emergency haying/grazing leases on WMAs by August 13
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on a proposal to establish emergency haying and grazing leases on portions of 14 Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in the state. Five of these WMAs are in Region 6 in northeast Montana: Rookery WMA (near Havre), Sleeping Buffalo WMA (near Saco), Dodson Dam WMA (near Dodson), Hinsdale WMA (near Hinsdale), and Fox Lake WMA (near Lambert)www.phillipscountynews.com
