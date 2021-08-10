Cancel
Drinks

Starting next month, kids under 14 can legally sell lemonade without a permit

By Amanda Gokee N.H. Bulletin
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

There’s a new exemption for young entrepreneurs in New Hampshire: They can sell lemonade without a permit. The exemption applies to other soft drinks, too, as long as they are being sold on family property. House Bill 183 was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu at the end of...

