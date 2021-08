Over the past several weeks, we have heard a lot about critical race theory (CRT), but most people who live in Cape May County do not believe it exists in our schools. So, I recently attended the Lower Township School Board meetings to learn more about it and to get some answers. What I learned is that it does exist in Cape May County, but I was limited to four minutes to make comments and got none of my questions answered. I, therefore, decided to write a two-part commentary to delve into this topic, so that the readers know how dangerous CRT is, and to explain why we should be outraged over the fact that our school boards are allowing it to happen.