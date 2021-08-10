GWAR add new NYC show w/ Napalm Death & Eyehategod to tour (BV Presale)

GWAR are gearing up for a fall tour with Napalm Death and Eyehategod this fall, bringing their bloody mess to nearly 40 North American cities, including a stop in NYC on Halloween at Irving Plaza. Tickets to that one are sold out, so they've now announced a second NYC show at the same venue, at December 14 at Irving Plaza. "New York Shitty! We've added one more date for you miserable humans to make sure the entire city won't make Christmas...," they write. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting on Wednesday, 8/11 at 10 AM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVGWAR.