Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Q&A: Fat Brands’ Andy Wiederhorn Talks Virtual Dining, Delivery Adoption, and the Biggest Challenge for Restaurants Right Now

By Jennifer Marston
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fat Brands, parent company of Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and others, was something of an early mover in the world of delivery-only and virtual restaurant concepts. The SoCal-based company, which owns several restaurant brands, was one of the first to trial delivery via third-party services. And when the pandemic hit last year and shut down dining rooms, Fat Brands was quick to respond by launching virtual concepts in its existing restaurant locations.

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
229
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#Food Drink#Q A#Fat Brands#Socal#Johnny Rockets#Fog Cutter Capital Group#Restaurant Tech Summit#Fat Brands#Pos#Qsr#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

10 Fastest-Growing Chain Restaurants In America Right Now

Throughout the pandemic, restaurant chains have taken massive hits to their businesses. From dramatic drops in sales to store closings and bankruptcy filings, chains that once turned a good profit began vanishing. For others, take-out, no-contact delivery, and curbside pickup alternatives soon became a lifeline, allowing them to continue bringing...
MarketsPosted by
TheSpoon

Q&A: Euromonitor’s Michael Schaefer Talks Restaurant Tech

Those with an eye on restaurant tech may remember that this time a year ago, Euromonitor predicted that the ghost kitchen market would be worth $1 trillion by 2030. That’s an enormous number to pin on what was then still quite a nascent sector. But Michael Schaefer, the Euromonitor analyst who made that prediction, wasn’t just talking about ghost kitchens for restaurants. He was talking about ghost kitchens that house ready-made meals and pantry/fridge staples, deliver groceries, and service other parts of the food sector in addition to restaurants. Turns out, he was right. Those lines between grocery, restaurant, ghost kitchen, and convenient store are fading as we speak, as much recent Spoon coverage can attest.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Q&A: Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp talks about reimagining the brand

Stone Brewing Co. is celebrating 25 years in business — and five years at its East Coast headquarters in Richmond. The San Diego-based brewery built its brand over the last two and a half decades on full-flavored brews like its Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone IPA and Tangerine Express IPA. While...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Brightloom’s Adam Brotman Wants to Better Educate Restaurants on How to Use Their Data

One thing the restaurant industry has in abundance right now is data, and as more of the front and back of house get digitized, the amount of data will only grow. But unless you happen to be Starbucks, with deep pockets and lots of resources, making sense of all that data is, in Brightloom CEO Adam Brotman’s words, “a herculean feat” that most restaurants simply can’t afford right now.
RetailPosted by
TheSpoon

Impossible Foods Launches its Plant-Based Impossible Sausage at Retail

Impossible Foods announced today that its plant-based Impossible Sausage is now available at retailers across the country. The new sausage comes in two flavors, Savory and Spicy. The product costs $5.99 for a 14-ounce package,and is rolling out at Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Albertsons, Wegmens, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Gian martins, Giant Food, Shoprite, Sprouts Farmers Market and Heinen’s.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Dine Out Lauderdale Showcases a Diverse Lineup of Restaurants

Miami Spice is in full effect for 2021, with nearly 200 Miami-area restaurants offering three-course lunch, brunch, and dinner. If you're in Fort Lauderdale and want a dining deal a little closer to home (or you're a Miamian who likes to explore), Dine Out Lauderdale offers South Florida visitors and local foodies alike the opportunity to enjoy discounted dines on some of the best food our neighbors to the north have to offer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Wendy’s to Launch 700 Ghost Kitchens Via Reef Partnership

Wendy’s announced this week it will expand its number of delivery-only kitchens via a partnership with ghost/mobile kitchen provider Reef. With the deal, Wendy’s plans to open 700 more of these kitchens over the next five years in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Wendy’s and Reef first announced...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Taco Bell to Launch New Drive-Thru-Centric Store Prototype

Via a partnership with longtime franchisee Border Foods, Taco Bell is set to launch a new store design the QSR chain says will “simplify drive-thru time significantly,” according to a press release sent to The Spoon. Dubbed Taco Bell Defy, the initiative was first announced at the beginning of 2021, when the store prototype surfaced.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

Q&A: RoboEatz on the Importance of Robotics in Restaurants of the Future

Thanks in part to the pandemic and the changing restaurant experience, there is more interest in food robots these days. While we’re not yet at the point where counters, kitchens, and drive-thrus are fully manned by these bots, there is a steadily growing number of choices when it comes to machines that can speed up and/or smooth out operations, save on costs, and provide a truly contactless meal creation and pickup experience.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

Q&A: How BentoBox Helps Restaurants Take Back Their Customer Relationships Through Tech

Before the off-premises boom, there was no question of restaurants owning their relationships with customers. One pandemic and a whole lot of digital tools later, and that ownership is a little less certain, and restaurants often give up valuable customer data and feedback to bigger tech companies (e.g., third-party delivery services). Now, however, a number of tech companies are promising to change this by putting more digital interactions with customers back restaurants hands, so to speak.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Virtual Cheesesteak Restaurants

Fans of the classic Philly Cheesesteak now have a convenient new way to order the sandwiches they love thanks to The Philly Cheesesteak Company, a new virtual restaurant from Kelly Operations Group. This new virtual restaurant has launched in 25 locations across the midwest and east coast and its exclusive menu can be found on platforms like Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
RestaurantsEater

Six New Restaurants to Try in Las Vegas Right Now

NORTHWEST — Bun Bun Chicken replaces the Shawarma House Mediterranean Grill with “hot, hot, hot,” chicken and waffles, plus grilled cheese sandwiches prepared with garlic butter, deep-fried Cajun corn with Parmesan, and ice cream sandwiches for dessert. Chicken wings come with sauce options such as Buffalo sauce, honey sauce, and jalapeño ranch sauce. Bun Bun Chicken, 5861 W. Craig Road, 702-819-0785. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
San Francisco, CAThe Bold Italic

7 New Restaurants in the Bay Area Worth Visiting Right Now

To say the last seventeen months have been anything but easy for local restaurants. They’ve experienced financial ruin — leaving many unable to recover from the loss of revenue from having to adapt to Covid-19 protocols. But the Bay Area’s gastronomy is recovering. Restaurants and bars are reopening; parklets have ushered in a new era of al fresco dining; takeout and to-go options can now exist alongside indoor restaurant eating.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Let’s Unpack the Possible DoorDash + Gorillas Deal

Last week the Financial Times reported that third-party delivery giant DoorDash was in talks to buy a stake in German speedy grocery delivery startup Gorillas. While there weren’t a ton of details, such as how big any such stake would be, a follow-up story from Axios said the deal could give DoorDash the option to acquire a controlling interest in Gorillas eventually.

Comments / 0

Community Policy