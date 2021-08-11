EBT approves new police agreement, vote by Lewisburg pending

Photo from BVRPD Facebook page Buffalo Valley Regional Police vehicle

LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors voted Monday to ratify an agreement with Lewisburg Borough setting the terms of the governance and municipal obligation to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

Supervisors Char Gray, Jim Knight and Matt Schumacher voted to approve the agreement. Lewisburg Borough Council must do the same to make it official. The council meets Aug. 17 for a voting session.

The agreement is for five years and thereafter must be reviewed every two years. It eliminates the disputed system of Police Protection Units that had been used to determine how much time officers spent in either municipality. Now, they simply respond where needed.

The agreement also calls for a 52-48 percent funding split with a streamlined formula and sets up a resolution system to settle disputes outside of court.

Members of both sides met nine times since February to negotiate terms of the new contract. In late June, a Union County judge sided with East Buffalo Township, ruling in its favor and dismissing a lawsuit filed by Lewisburg in 2019 concerning the municipal contribution rate.

The appeal period expired July 28 without the township receiving notice of further action by Lewisburg. However, the township did state that should Lewisburg appeal, the agreement would be void.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO