Miley Cyrus Says Disney Channel Show Left Her With Psychological Damage

There have been many Disney Channel stars who have grown up to discuss their experience with Disney and what it was like growing up under the spotlight of the mouse. For some, the spotlight was highly beneficial, and a positive experience, but the stardom at such a young age did pay the price for others. Miley Cyrus is a former Disney star who many know of and one who has been highly controversial in mainstream media in the past. Though she has gone on to have a music and acting career beyond Disney, Miley Cyrus is best known in the Disney community for playing Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana.