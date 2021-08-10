Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gogebic, Houghton, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gogebic; Houghton; Ontonagon The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gogebic County in western Upper Michigan Southwestern Houghton County in western Upper Michigan Central Ontonagon County in western Upper Michigan * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 207 PM EDT/107 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Bergland, or 22 miles south of Ontonagon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockland and Mass City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH