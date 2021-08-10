Microsoft is testing a night mode for Xbox consoles
Microsoft unveiled an updated design for the Xbox operating system last year, alongside the release of the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. The improvements didn’t stop there, though — updates have continued to roll out over the past few months with even more features. There’s now another helpful feature in the works for all Xbox consoles, which has arrived in the Alpha Skip-Ahead development channel for Xbox Insiders.www.xda-developers.com
