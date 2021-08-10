Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Preliminary Hearing for Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew Unveils Extramarital Affair, Arguments About Money

By Christine Pelisek
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a preliminary hearing Monday, an investigator confirmed that Suzanne Morphew was having an almost two-year affair before her May 2020 disappearance. The 49-year-old mother of two went missing on Mother's Day on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, Colo., where she lived with her husband, Barry, and their two daughters. While her bike and helmet were recovered during searches, her body was never found.

people.com

Comments / 24

People

People

122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Preliminary Hearing#Audio Recordings#Kktv#Breaking Crime News#Abc7#Whatsapp#Kktv#Fbi#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Daphne, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Bestiality, incest among charges in Daphne arrest

DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office jail records, 2 people from Daphne have been charged with incest. Patrick Wayne Gunter, 52 was arrested yesterday morning and charged with incest. He is being held on $30,000 bond. Stacy Michelle Gunter, 41 was also booked yesterday morning and charged with...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Husband And Wife Jump Off Bridge With 2 Children In Suicide Pact

A man and his wife took their own lives last week by jumping with their two children into a river in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh — an incident which police said was caused by family disputes. The bodies of 38-year-old Kanchi Satish and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes

A woman accused of strangling her 7-year-old son told investigators why she discarded the boy’s clothes after he died, according to grand jury transcripts made public this week. The late May morning that Liam Husted was killed, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez had been hiking with her son off the highway between...
California StateSFGate

Cold case murder of California mom, killed while jogging, finally solved

A Texas man has admitted to the murder of a 37-year-old nurse and mother of four who was killed while jogging in Redding in 1995. On Monday, James Earl Watkins pleaded guilty in the cold-case murder of Christine Munro, a slaying that shocked the tight-knit community of Redding. Watkins pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to the allegations of kidnapping, robbery and lying in wait, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suzanne Morphew Was Having Affair With Man Who Did Not Come Forward After She Vanished: Court Reporter

The husband of a missing Colorado woman is in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing related to the murder case against him. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Barry Morphew has been charged with multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the disappearance and presumed death of his wife Suzanne Morphew, who vanished in May 2020. Barry Morphew was arrested a year later and remains in custody pending his murder trial.
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

"Not who I married 13 years ago:" Wife reflects after husband dies in shootout with police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. — An exchange of gunfire with police ended with the death of a 35-year-old father of three in West Hanover Township. Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police say that Mitchell Shuller used a rifle to fire at neighbor’s homes and then responding officers from his home along Fishing Creek Valley Road around five o’clock in the morning on Tuesday.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom & Stepmom Find Son With His Flesh Floating in Scalding Bathwater. He Dies 9 Days Later Without Medical Attention

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2019 scalding death of her 4-year-old son. According to the Baltimore Sun, Malachi Lawson died nine days after he was seriously burned in a scalding bath. The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 27, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, 42, said he was so badly burned that they found his skin floating in the bathwater.
Aurora, COKDVR.com

Aurora 6-year-old witnesses parents’ die in murder-suicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 6-year-old boy witnessed his own father shoot and kill his mother before turning the gun on himself. The little boy’s family is now trying to make sure he is cared for. Police found Sarah Terry Smith, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to...
RelationshipsNew York Post

Woman allegedly chops up husband with ax and asks kids to help dispose body

An Indiana woman allegedly murdered her husband before chopping him up with an ax and asking her kids to help get rid of the body, reports said. Thessalonica Allen, 34, was arrested for shooting her husband Randy Allen in the bedroom of their LaPorte apartment on July 27, according to court documents obtained by The South Bend Tribune.
Chaffee County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Barry Morphew Hearing: Tranquilizer Dart Cap Found In Family’s Dryer

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –  On day two of a preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, a former FBI agent revealed they found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family’s home. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found. (credit: Morphew family) The agent told the prosecution he worked with local law enforcement agencies on violent crime cases until about two weeks ago, and most recently worked on the Dillon Redwine case in southwestern Colorado. Prosecutors noted phone records and telematics of the truck showed Barry arrived...
Salida, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hearing reveals Suzanne Morphew tried to leave her husband two days before she disappeared

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- New text messages revealed on the second day of Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing show that his wife, Suzanne, tried to leave him two days before she was reported missing. Her body still has not been found. A neighbor reported Suzanne missing from her Salida home on Mother's Day, May 10th, 2020. The post Hearing reveals Suzanne Morphew tried to leave her husband two days before she disappeared appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 24

Community Policy