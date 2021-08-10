Preliminary Hearing for Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew Unveils Extramarital Affair, Arguments About Money
At a preliminary hearing Monday, an investigator confirmed that Suzanne Morphew was having an almost two-year affair before her May 2020 disappearance. The 49-year-old mother of two went missing on Mother's Day on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, Colo., where she lived with her husband, Barry, and their two daughters. While her bike and helmet were recovered during searches, her body was never found.people.com
