Gloucester County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Gloucester, Salem by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gloucester; Salem A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Salem and west central Gloucester Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Salem, or 10 miles south of Wilmington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pennsville, Carneys Point, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway, Quinton and Beckett. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

