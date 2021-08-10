Dutch utilities demand government climate action
There are plenty of plans to mitigate carbon emissions but they need enabling legislation, says VEMW. Dutch utilities group VEMW has called on the government to act to implement the numerous low-carbon plans that have been approved nationwide, saying August 10 that time was running out. The statement comes a day after the publication of the UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change that said global warming and climate change are "unequivocally a result of human activities. Limiting warming to a maximum of 1.5-2.0 °C can only be achieved through a global approach to greenhouse gas emissions." New analysis since the Paris Agreeme...www.naturalgasworld.com
