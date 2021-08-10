Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dutch utilities demand government climate action

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of plans to mitigate carbon emissions but they need enabling legislation, says VEMW. Dutch utilities group VEMW has called on the government to act to implement the numerous low-carbon plans that have been approved nationwide, saying August 10 that time was running out. The statement comes a day after the publication of the UN Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change that said global warming and climate change are "unequivocally a result of human activities. Limiting warming to a maximum of 1.5-2.0 °C can only be achieved through a global approach to greenhouse gas emissions." New analysis since the Paris Agreeme...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Dutch#Vemw#The Paris Agreeme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
House RentLas Vegas Sun

Housing crisis demands action

As a multifamily association executive director, I’ve witnessed firsthand a massive increase in demand for rental homes throughout Nevada — something also occurring nationwide. This demand, paired with lagging construction and aging housing stock, is pushing up prices and hurting housing affordability. Our state and nation are in a housing affordability crisis, and the undersupply of housing near walkable, transit-served locations is staggering.
Advocacyendurance.biz

#TheHumanRace: global challenge for climate action on Strava

In support of a push for creating a ‘greener, safer, more resilient world’ in the lead up to COP26, and for this year’s World Humanitarian Day (WHD), humanitarian partners (including a wide range of UN agencies) are joining #TheHumanRace: a global challenge for climate action on Strava. The Strava challenge...
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Oil & gas industry "part of climate change solution"

The CEO of Australian upstream industry group APPEA responds to the IPCC AR6 report on global warming. Some people are surprised to hear me say, as chief executive of the body that represents the oil and gas industry, that we need to keep acting to address climate change. Anyone reading...
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

Go Green at the Farmers Market with Westford Climate Action

Go Green! Come to the Westford Climate Action table on Tuesday, August 10, 2:30-6:30 p.m. on the Westford Town Common. Learn about the town’s residential and business aggregate electrical contract to save money and support renewable electricity. Enter a drawing to win an Earth Machine composter. Take a “test ride” in an all electric or a hybrid car. Recycling Guides and Healthy Home checklists will also be available. See you there!
Environmentjgpr.net

Town of Acton to Develop Climate Action Plan

ACTON — Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti is pleased to announce that the Town of Acton is developing a climate action plan (CAP), and encourages residents to participate in the process. Sustainability Director Andrea Becerra is leading this initiative, alongside Acton’s Green Advisory Board and local stakeholders, with technical assistance...
Raleigh, NCwateronline.com

Stepping Up On Climate Action With The Imagination Challenge

Did you know that our water systems contribute significantly to climate change? Recent studies estimate that water-related activities may account for upwards of 10 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. And water utilities can be the biggest user of electricity in a community. Turning on the tap takes energy...
Environmentwcgazette.com

Calls for action on climate change

Is it time yet to confront climate change? The weather we’ve experienced this summer foreshadows what we will experience more and more frequently in coming years. The situation isn’t hopeless: there’s still time to avert the most damaging effects of climate change, but it’s going to take a national commitment. Among the policies the Congress can enact this year is to place a price on carbon dioxide pollution. Multiple sources confirm that carbon pricing alone will reduce the US’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. There are several well-crafted bills ready for congressional consideration and all of them will use the proceeds from the fee to protect US households from the financial impacts of rising costs during the transition to clean energy.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Americans' climate action disconnect

Despite a widespread recognition among a majority of Americans that climate change is a problem, and a willingness to take actions to combat it, there’s a large gulf between what people say they would be willing to do and what they are actually doing. Why it matters: This finding, from...
EnvironmentBBC

COP26: How serious is the government about climate conference?

Boris Johnson says there'll be no downgrading of ambitions ahead of this year's COP26 climate conference. With less than 90 days to go - and uncertainty still surrounding the event due to Covid - there are questions over whether it will fly or flop. One suggestion - there needs to...
Vermont Statebrattleborotv.org

Building Vermont's Climate Action Plan

Aug. 6, 2021: On July 26, subcommittees of the Vermont Climate Council released reports outlining strategies to address global warming. Organic Farmer and Climate Council member, Abbie Corse, shares her insights on the roles that the agriculture and forest sectors play. (prerecorded 8/5)
TrafficPosted by
Axios

Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change. Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Queensland’s Ambitious Actions to Tackle Climate Change

The Sunshine State has set some ambitious targets in its efforts to go renewable. The state government target is 50% by 2030. RenewEconomy’s live feed indicates that as of 12 noon, the state is living up to its nickname, with 30% of its electricity coming from the sun. Still in the pipeline are wind farms which will balance up the nighttime load.
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

UN climate change panel urges action now on CO2 and methane emissions

LONDON (ICIS)--Mitigating future climate change requires limiting cumulative carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and achieving net zero, alongside other strong reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases, principally methane, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said on Monday. In an updated review of physical climate science, the UN climate change...
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate needs collective policy action

In his op-ed (July 25, “How can an individual help fight climate change?”), Paul Sullivan describes many actions that could reduce individual greenhouse emissions. Yet he concludes pessimistically that “… it doesn’t matter, that it’s too late.” Mr. Sullivan misses the essential point — that we need collective climate action.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Report recommends urgent action on climate change

WASHINGTON — In a blunt and urgent warning, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said many of the changes already set in motion by the warming of the planet, such as melting polar ice caps and the steady sea level rise, are irreversible over hundreds to thousands of years. Many other observed changes in the climate, such as more numerous and longer droughts in some regions and increased frequency of intense rainfall and even flooding in others, are without precedent in thousands if not hundreds of thousands of years. That human activity was the principal cause in bringing about these changes is “undisputed.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy