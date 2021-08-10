Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Implementation of the spinal cord injury exercise guidelines in the hospital and community settings: Protocol for a type II hybrid trial

By Jasmin K. Ma ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0193-4820
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType II hybrid effectiveness-implementation trial protocol. To (1) evaluate the implementation of coordinated physical activity (PA) coaching delivered by physiotherapists and spinal cord injury (SCI) peers during the transition from in-hospital care to living in a community (implementation objective) and (2) assess the effect of coaching on PA behaviour and psychosocial predictors among people with SCI (effectiveness objective).

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Exercise#Behaviour Change#Goal Setting#Spinal Cord Injury#Sci Lsb 7 Rsb#Pa#Sci Bc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Treatment of shoulder pain in people with spinal cord injury who use manual wheelchairs: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The objective was to summarise prior research regarding the efficacy of active physiotherapy interventions and prevention strategies on shoulder pain, decreased physical function and quality of life in people with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Methods. A systematic literature search was conducted in CENTRAL, EMBASE (via Ovid), CINAHL and MEDLINE...
HealthNature.com

Evaluation of safety and performance of the self balancing walking system Atalante in patients with complete motor spinal cord injury

Prospective, open label, observational. To present results of the first clinical study on a newly developed robotic exoskeleton (Atalante®, Wandercraft, Paris, France) that enables individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to perform ambulatory functions without technical aids. Setting. Two sites specialized in SCI rehabilitation, France. Methods. Inclusion criteria were presence...
HealthNature.com

Risk factors for hospital acquired pressure injury in patients with spinal cord injury during first rehabilitation: prospective cohort study

Prospective observational cohort study. First, describe pressure injury (PI) and associated risk factors in individuals with spinal cord injury/disorder (SCI/D) during first rehabilitation. Second, evaluate a prediction model for hospital acquired PI (HAPI) development. Setting. Acute care and rehabilitation clinic specialized in SCI/D. Methods. Patients ≥18 years of age with...
ScienceNature.com

Systematic review of the impact of cannabinoids on neurobehavioral outcomes in preclinical models of traumatic and nontraumatic spinal cord injury

To evaluate the impact of cannabinoids on neurobehavioral outcomes in preclinical models of nontraumatic and traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI), with the aim of determining suitability for clinical trials involving SCI patients. Methods. A systematic search was performed in MEDLINE and Embase databases, following registration with PROPSERO (CRD42019149671). Studies evaluating...
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Author Correction: An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93266-w, published online 05 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, author Salma Jamal was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for material should also be addressed to salmajamal@jamiahamdard.ac.in. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information.
ScienceNature.com

The Hippo kinase LATS2 impairs pancreatic β-cell survival in diabetes through the mTORC1-autophagy axis

Diabetes results from a decline in functional pancreatic β-cells, but the molecular mechanisms underlying the pathological β-cell failure are poorly understood. Here we report that large-tumor suppressor 2 (LATS2), a core component of the Hippo signaling pathway, is activated under diabetic conditions and induces β-cell apoptosis and impaired function. LATS2 deficiency in β-cells and primary isolated human islets as well as β-cell specific LATS2 ablation in mice improves β-cell viability, insulin secretion and β-cell mass and ameliorates diabetes development. LATS2 activates mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), a physiological suppressor of autophagy, in β-cells and genetic and pharmacological inhibition of mTORC1 counteracts the pro-apoptotic action of activated LATS2. We further show a direct interplay between Hippo and autophagy, in which LATS2 is an autophagy substrate. On the other hand, LATS2 regulates β-cell apoptosis triggered by impaired autophagy suggesting an existence of a stress-sensitive multicomponent cellular loop coordinating β-cell compensation and survival. Our data reveal an important role for LATS2 in pancreatic β-cell turnover and suggest LATS2 as a potential therapeutic target to improve pancreatic β-cell survival and function in diabetes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Factors impacting bowel symptoms in a contemporary spinal cord injury cohort: results from the Neurogenic Bladder Research Group Registry

To identify variables associated with severe bowel symptoms in spinal cord injured people. Adult spinal cord injured (SCI) people were recruited for an online registry and 1373 were included for analysis. Univariate analysis and logistic regression was used to evaluate associations between severity of bowel symptoms and variables. Bowel symptoms were assessed by the Neurogenic Bowel Dysfunction (NBD) score and patients scoring ≥14 were categorized as having severe bowel symptoms. Autonomic dysreflexia (AD) severity was measured using a six item questionnaire and reported as total AD score (0–24). Bladder management was categorized as: voiding, clean intermittent catheterization (CIC), surgery (augmentation/diversion) or indwelling catheter.
HealthNature.com

Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells-derived extracellular vesicles facilitate the repair of spinal cord injury via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN/Akt/mTOR axis

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a salient traumatic disease that often leads to permanent disability, and motor and sensory impairments. Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (HucMSCs) have a wide application prospect in the treatment of SCI. This study explored the repair effect of HucMSCs-derived extracellular vesicles (HucMSCs-EVs) on SCI. HucMSCs and HucMSCs-EVs were cultured and identified. The rat model of SCI was established, and SCI rats were treated with HucMSCs-EVs. The motor function of SCI rats and morphology of spinal cord tissues were evaluated. Levels of NeuN, GFAP, and NF200 in spinal cord tissues were detected and cell apoptosis was measured. SCI rats were treated with EVs extracted from miR-29b-3p inhibitor-transfected HucMSCs. The downstream gene and pathway of miR-29b-3p were examined. HucMSCs-EVs-treated rats showed obvious motor function recovery and reduced necrosis, nuclear pyknosis, and cavity. HucMSCs-EVs alleviated spinal cord neuronal injury. miR-29b-3p was poorly expressed in SCI tissues, but highly expressed in EVs and SCI rats treated with EVs. miR-29b-3p targeted PTEN. Inhibition of miR-29b-3p or overexpression of PTEN reversed the repair effect of EVs on SCI. EVs activated the AKT/mTOR pathway via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN. In conclusion, HucMSCs-EVs reduced pathological changes, improved motor function, and promoted nerve function repair in SCI rats via the miR-29b-3p/PTEN/Akt/mTOR axis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Rehabilitation length of stay and functional improvement among patients with traumatic spinal cord injury

Retrospective cohort study. Investigate the association between rehabilitation length of stay (LOS) and motor FIM® (mFIM) between rehabilitation admission and discharge among patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. Seventeen SCI Model Systems (SCIMS) centers in the United States. Methods. A total of 3386 patients with traumatic SCI enrolled...
PhysicsNature.com

Author Correction: Controlled creation and decay of singly-quantized vortices in a polar magnetic phase

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00554-y, published online 12 March 2021. Due to an editing error in figure preparation, in the original version of the article the location of the orange circles in Fig. 4(d) second panel from the left, were offset from their proper locations. The corrected figure centres the orange circles on the two peaks of the m = 0 spinor component density (second column) and transfers those circles properly to the plot of the magnetization density (fourth column).
HealthNature.com

RSPO3 is important for trabecular bone and fracture risk in mice and humans

With increasing age of the population, countries across the globe are facing a substantial increase in osteoporotic fractures. Genetic association signals for fractures have been reported at the RSPO3 locus, but the causal gene and the underlying mechanism are unknown. Here we show that the fracture reducing allele at the RSPO3 locus associate with increased RSPO3 expression both at the mRNA and protein levels, increased trabecular bone mineral density and reduced risk mainly of distal forearm fractures in humans. We also demonstrate that RSPO3 is expressed in osteoprogenitor cells and osteoblasts and that osteoblast-derived RSPO3 is the principal source of RSPO3 in bone and an important regulator of vertebral trabecular bone mass and bone strength in adult mice. Mechanistic studies revealed that RSPO3 in a cell-autonomous manner increases osteoblast proliferation and differentiation. In conclusion, RSPO3 regulates vertebral trabecular bone mass and bone strength in mice and fracture risk in humans.
ScienceNature.com

Interacting evolutionary pressures drive mutation dynamics and health outcomes in aging blood

Age-related clonal hematopoiesis (ARCH) is characterized by age-associated accumulation of somatic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or their pluripotent descendants. HSCs harboring driver mutations will be positively selected and cells carrying these mutations will rise in frequency. While ARCH is a known risk factor for blood malignancies, such as Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), why some people who harbor ARCH driver mutations do not progress to AML remains unclear. Here, we model the interaction of positive and negative selection in deeply sequenced blood samples from individuals who subsequently progressed to AML, compared to healthy controls, using deep learning and population genetics. Our modeling allows us to discriminate amongst evolutionary classes with high accuracy and captures signatures of purifying selection in most individuals. Purifying selection, acting on benign or mildly damaging passenger mutations, appears to play a critical role in preventing disease-predisposing clones from rising to dominance and is associated with longer disease-free survival. Through exploring a range of evolutionary models, we show how different classes of selection shape clonal dynamics and health outcomes thus enabling us to better identify individuals at a high risk of malignancy.
Women's HealthNature.com

Routinization of prenatal screening with the non-invasive prenatal test: pregnant women’s perspectives

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Due to the favorable test characteristics of the non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) in the screening of fetal aneuploidy, there has been a strong and growing demand for implementation. In the Netherlands, NIPT is offered within a governmentally supported screening program as a first-tier screening test for all pregnant women (TRIDENT-2 study). However, concerns have been raised that the test’s favorable characteristics might lead to uncritical use, also referred to as routinization. This study addresses women’s perspectives on prenatal screening with NIPT by evaluating three aspects related to routinization: informed choice, freedom to choose and (personal and societal) perspectives on Down syndrome. Nationwide, a questionnaire was completed by 751 pregnant women after receiving counseling for prenatal screening. Of the respondents, the majority (75.5%) made an informed choice for prenatal screening as measured by the multidimensional measure of informed choice (MMIC). Education level and religious affiliation were significant predictors of informed choice. The main reason to accept screening was “seeking reassurance” (25.5%), and the main reason to decline was “every child is welcome” (30.6%). The majority of respondents (87.7%) did not perceive societal pressure to test. Differences between test-acceptors and test-decliners in personal and societal perspectives on Down syndrome were found. Our study revealed high rates of informed decision-making and perceived freedom to choose regarding fetal aneuploidy screening, suggesting that there is little reason for concern about routinization of NIPT based on the perspectives of Dutch pregnant women. Our findings highlight the importance of responsible implementation of NIPT within a national screening program.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy