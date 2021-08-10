Cancel
Treatment of Sorsby fundus dystrophy with anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha medication

By Richard F. Spaide
 6 days ago

Tissue inhibitor of matrix metalloproteinase (TIMP)-3 has many functions, including preventing the constituent formation of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) in tissue. Sorsby macular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for TIMP-3, suggesting a potential treatment. Methods. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination with multimodal imaging to include optical coherence...

ScienceNature.com

Effect of adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure: a randomized clinical trial

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is the leading cause of hospitalization in patients aged 65 years or older, and most of them present with congestion. The use of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) may increase the response to loop diuretics. To evaluate the effect of adding HCTZ to furosemide on congestion and symptoms in patients with ADHF. This randomized clinical trial compared HCTZ 50 mg versus placebo for 3 days in patients with ADHF and signs of congestion. The primary outcome of the study was daily weight reduction. Secondary outcomes were change in creatinine, need for vasoactive drugs, change in natriuretic peptides, congestion score, dyspnea, thirst, and length of stay. Fifty-one patients were randomized—26 to the HCTZ group and 25 to the placebo group. There was an increment of 0.73 kg/day towards additional weight reduction in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: − 1.78 ± 1.08 kg/day vs placebo: − 1.05 ± 1.51 kg/day; p = 0.062). In post hoc analysis, the HCTZ group demonstrated significant weight reduction for every 40 mg of intravenous furosemide (HCTZ: − 0.74 ± 0.47 kg/40 mg vs placebo: − 0.33 ± 0.80 kg/40 mg; p = 0.032). There was a trend to increase in creatinine in the HCTZ group (HCTZ: 0.50 ± 0.37 vs placebo: 0.27 ± 0.40; p = 0.05) but no significant difference in onset of acute renal failure (HCTZ: 58% vs placebo: 41%; p = 0.38). No differences were found in the remaining outcomes. Adding hydrochlorothiazide to usual treatment of patients with acute decompensated heart failure did not cause significant difference in daily body weight reduction compared to placebo. In analysis adjusted to the dose of intravenous furosemide, adding HCTZ 50 mg to furosemide resulted in a significant synergistic effect on weight loss.
ScienceNature.com

The neutralizing antibody response post COVID-19 vaccination in patients with myeloma is highly dependent on the type of anti-myeloma treatment

Recent data suggest a suboptimal antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination in patients with hematological malignancies. Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against SARS-CoV-2 were evaluated in 276 patients with plasma cell neoplasms after vaccination with either the BNT162b2 or the AZD1222 vaccine, on days 1 (before the first vaccine shot), 22, and 50. Patients with MM (n = 213), SMM (n = 38), and MGUS (n = 25) and 226 healthy controls were enrolled in the study (NCT04743388). Vaccination with either two doses of the BNT162b2 or one dose of the AZD1222 vaccine leads to lower production of NAbs in patients with MM compared with controls both on day 22 and on day 50 (p < 0.001 for all comparisons). Furthermore, MM patients showed an inferior NAb response compared with MGUS on day 22 (p = 0.009) and on day 50 (p = 0.003). Importantly, active treatment with either anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (Mabs) or belantamab mafodotin and lymphopenia at the time of vaccination were independent prognostic factors for suboptimal antibody response following vaccination. In conclusion, MM patients have low humoral response following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, especially under treatment with anti-CD38 or belamaf. This underlines the need for timely vaccination, possibly during a treatment-free period, and for continuous vigilance on infection control measures in non-responders.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Genetic factor undermines H. pylori treatment

Helicobacter pylori, a stomach-dwelling bacterium, is a strong risk factor for gastric cancer, peptic ulcers and other debilitating gastrointestinal disorders. Yet efforts to eradicate it using a combination of antibiotics and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which suppress gastric acid production, often fail. Now a team led by scientists at Vanderbilt...
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
CancerNature.com

Tumor-conditional IL-15 pro-cytokine reactivates anti-tumor immunity with limited toxicity

IL-15 is a promising cytokine to expand NK and CD8+ T cells for cancer immunotherapy, but its application is limited by dose-limiting, on-target off-tumor toxicity. Here, we have developed a next-generation IL-15 that is activated inside the tumor microenvironment (TME). This pro-IL-15 has the extracellular domain of IL-15Rβ fused to the N-terminus of sIL-15-Fc through a tumor-enriched Matrix Metalloproteinase (MMP) cleavable peptide linker to block its activity. Unlike sIL-15-Fc, pro-IL-15 does not activate the peripheral expansion of NK cells and T cells, thus reducing systemic toxicity, but it still preserves efficient anti-tumor abilities. In various mouse tumors, the anti-tumor effect of pro-IL-15 depends on intratumoral CD8+ T cells and IFN-γ. Pro-IL-15 increases the stem-like TCF1+Tim-3−CD8+ T cells within tumor tissue and helps overcome immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) resistance. Moreover, pro-IL-15 synergizes with current tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeted-therapy in a poorly inflamed TUBO tumor model, suggesting that pro-IL-15 helps overcome targeted-therapy resistance. Our results demonstrate a next-generation IL-15 cytokine that can stimulate potent anti-tumor activity without severe toxicity.
HealthPosted by
The Voice

Proper, complete, treatment must be the medical goal

More than a decade ago, Dr. Bernard Bahari, MD, treated his patients with ReVia (Naltrexone Hydrochloride) and found that many of them couldn’t afford it. He advised them to cut the pills in half, then in half again. At that point, it became impossible to make a real cut into what was just powder – but the medicine still worked. He asked a local compounding pharmacist in New York to crush some of the 50 mg pills, add a filler, and pack into capsules, each containing 3.0 mg. That was the birth of LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone).
ScienceNature.com

Role of interferon regulatory factor 7 in corneal endothelial cells after HSV-1 infection

Viral infections of the cornea including herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) cause visual morbidity, and the corneal endothelial cell damage leads to significant visual impairment. Interferon regulatory factor 7 (IRF7) has been identified as a significant regulator in corneal endothelial cells after an HSV-1 infection. To examine the role played by IRF7, the DNA binding domain (DBD) of IRF7 of human corneal endothelial cells (HCEn) was disrupted. An RNAi inhibition of IRF7 and IRF7 DBD disruption (IRF7 ∆DBD) led to an impairment of IFN-β production. Impaired IFN-β production by IRF7 ∆DBD was regained by IRF7 DNA transfection. Transcriptional network analysis indicated that IRF7 plays a role in antigen presentation function of corneal endothelial cells. When the antigen presentation activity of HCEn cells were examined for priming of memory CD8 T cells, IRF7 disruption abolished the anti-viral cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) response which was dependent on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I. To further examine the roles played by IRF7 in CTL induction as acquired immunity, the contribution of IRF7 to MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation was assessed. Analysis of IRF7 ∆DBD cells indicated that IRF7 played an unrecognized role in MHC class I induction, and the viral infection induced-MHC class I induction was abolished by IRF7 disruption. Collectively, the IRF7 in corneal endothelial cells not only contributed to type I IFN response, but also to the mediation of viral infection-induced MHC class I upregulation and priming of CD8 arm of acquired immunity.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Delays in Anti-VEGF Treatment Could Cause Permanent Damage

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, various health and safety protocols have been prioritized to help protect our communities, impacting ophthalmology practices by reducing the number of patients seen in person. As a result, many patients have had to endure treatment delays, potentially impairing the effectiveness and outcomes of therapy. Patients who have been unable to maintain routine treatment during the pandemic include those being treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy. Even if treatment was reinitiated within six months, a recent study found that patients undergoing anti-VEGF for retinal disease had worse visual and anatomical outcomes than those treated regularly throughout the pandemic, suggesting that the damage from delayed treatment may be irreversible.
ScienceNature.com

Disease-modifying pharmacological approaches to correcting basal forebrain cholinergic neuronal (BFCN) dysfunction and degeneration

Degeneration of the basal forebrain, the primary source of cholinergic innervation in the brain, occurs in age- and neurodegenerative disease-related cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) where BFCN degeneration may be a major driver of disease progression [1]. Further, a recent publication demonstrated BFCN loss underpins gait dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, arguing that therapeutically targeting the cholinergic system could also address certain motor aspects of neurodegenerative disease [2]. Recent evidence also indicates correcting BFCN dysfunction, leading to physiologic release patterns, could be expected to have better efficacy than compensating for BFCN dysfunction with cholinesterase inhibitors [3]. These findings, combined with the limited effects of anti-amyloid therapies on AD progression, have renewed interest in disease-modifying approaches to treat BFCN dysfunction.
CancerNature.com

NKG2D-CAR-transduced natural killer cells efficiently target multiple myeloma

CAR-T-cell therapy against MM currently shows promising results, but usually with serious toxicities. CAR-NK cells may exert less toxicity when redirected against resistant myeloma cells. CARs can be designed through the use of receptors, such as NKG2D, which recognizes a wide range of ligands to provide broad target specificity. Here, we test this approach by analyzing the antitumor activity of activated and expanded NK cells (NKAE) and CD45RA− T cells from MM patients that were engineered to express an NKG2D-based CAR. NKAE cells were cultured with irradiated Clone9.mbIL21 cells. Then, cells were transduced with an NKG2D-4-1BB-CD3z-CAR. CAR-NKAE cells exhibited no evidence of genetic abnormalities. Although memory T cells were more stably transduced, CAR-NKAE cells exhibited greater in vitro cytotoxicity against MM cells, while showing minimal activity against healthy cells. In vivo, CAR-NKAE cells mediated highly efficient abrogation of MM growth, and 25% of the treated mice remained disease free. Overall, these results demonstrate that it is feasible to modify autologous NKAE cells from MM patients to safely express a NKG2D-CAR. Additionally, autologous CAR-NKAE cells display enhanced antimyeloma activity demonstrating that they could be an effective strategy against MM supporting the development of NKG2D-CAR-NK-cell therapy for MM.
ScienceNature.com

Expression of oncogenic HRAS in human Rh28 and RMS-YM rhabdomyosarcoma cells leads to oncogene-induced senescence

Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is the most common pediatric soft tissue sarcoma. The two predominant histologic variants of RMS, embryonal and alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma (eRMS and aRMS, respectively), carry very different prognoses. While eRMS is associated with an intermediate prognosis, the 5-year survival rate of aRMS is less than 30%. The RMS subtypes are also different at the molecular level—eRMS frequently has multiple genetic alterations, including mutations in RAS and TP53, whereas aRMS often has chromosomal translocations resulting in PAX3-FOXO1 or PAX7-FOXO1 fusions, but otherwise has a “quiet” genome. Interestingly, mutations in RAS are rarely found in aRMS. In this study, we explored the role of oncogenic RAS in aRMS. We found that while ectopic oncogenic HRAS expression was tolerated in the human RAS-driven eRMS cell line RD, it was detrimental to cell growth and proliferation in the human aRMS cell line Rh28. Growth inhibition was mediated by oncogene-induced senescence and associated with increased RB pathway activity and expression of the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16 and p21. Unexpectedly, the human eRMS cell line RMS-YM, a RAS wild-type eRMS cell line, also exhibited growth inhibition in response to oncogenic HRAS in a manner similar to aRMS Rh28 cells. This work suggests that oncogenic RAS is expressed in a context-dependent manner in RMS and may provide insight into the differential origins and therapeutic opportunities for RMS subtypes.
ScienceNature.com

Sustained intracellular calcium rise mediates neuronal mitophagy in models of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

Mitochondrial dysfunction and mitophagy are often hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases such as autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA) caused by mutations in the key mitochondrial dynamics protein optic atrophy 1 (Opa1). However, the second messengers linking mitochondrial dysfunction to initiation of mitophagy remain poorly characterized. Here, we show in mammalian and nematode neurons that Opa1 mutations trigger Ca2+-dependent mitophagy. Deletion or expression of mutated Opa1 in mouse retinal ganglion cells and Caenorhabditis elegans motor neurons lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, increased cytosolic Ca2+ levels, and decreased axonal mitochondrial density. Chelation of Ca2+ restores mitochondrial density in neuronal processes, neuronal function, and viability. Mechanistically, sustained Ca2+ levels activate calcineurin and AMPK, placed in the same genetic pathway regulating axonal mitochondrial density. Our data reveal that mitophagy in ADOA depends on Ca2+-calcineurin-AMPK signaling cascade.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of free fatty acid binding protein with central aortic stiffness, myocardial dysfunction and preserved ejection fraction heart failure

There is an established link between cardiometabolic abnormality, central arterial stiffness, and preserved ejection fraction heart failure (HFpEF). Adipocyte free fatty acid binding protein (a-FABP) has been shown to signal endothelial dysfunction through fatty acid toxicity, though its role in mediating ventricular-arterial dysfunction remains unclear. We prospectively examined the associations of a-FABP with central arterial pressure using non-invasive applanation tonometry (SphygmoCor) and cardiac structure/function (i.e., tissue Doppler imaging [TDI] and global longitudinal myocardial strain [GLS]) in patients with cardiometabolic (CM) risk (n = 150) and HFpEF (n = 50), with healthy volunteers (n = 49) serving as a control. We observed a graded increase of a-FABP across the healthy controls, CM individuals, and HFpEF groups (all paired p < 0.05). Higher a-FABP was independently associated with higher central systolic and diastolic blood pressures (CSP/CPP), increased arterial augmentation index (Aix), lower early myocardial relaxation velocity (TDI-e′), higher left ventricle (LV) filling (E/TDI-e′) and worsened GLS (all p < 0.05). During a median of 3.85 years (interquartile range: 3.68–4.62 years) follow-up, higher a-FABP (cutoff: 24 ng/mL, adjusted hazard ratio: 1.01, 95% confidence interval: 1.001–1.02, p = 0.04) but not brain natriuretic peptide, and higher central hemodynamic indices were related to the incidence of heart failure (HF) in fully adjusted Cox models. Furthermore, a-FABP improved the HF risk classification over central hemodynamic information. We found a mechanistic pathophysiological link between a-FABP, central arterial stiffness, and myocardial dysfunction. In a population with a high metabolic risk, higher a-FABP accompanied by worsened ventricular-arterial coupling may confer more unfavorable outcomes in HFpEF.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Treatment and outcomes of POEMS syndrome: changes in the past 20 years

Polyneuropathy, organomegaly, endocrinopathy, monoclonal gammopathy, and skin changes (POEMS) syndrome is a rare plasma cell dyscrasia with multiorgan involvement. In the past two decades, great progress has been achieved in the diagnosis, treatments, and outcomes of POEMS syndrome [1,2,3]. The introduction of the VEGF test has contributed to the accurate diagnosis of the disease and the timely assessment of treatment responses [4]. The melphalan plus dexamethasone regimen has been shown to have promising neurologic and organ responses [5], while high-dose melphalan followed by autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) makes it possible to achieve a deeper hematological response and longer survival [6]. In recent years, new agents, including immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) and protease inhibitors (PIs), have also been increasingly applied in patients with POEMS syndrome, achieving similar treatment responses compared with ASCT with reduced side effects [7].To describe the changes in a large-scale setting and outline the trends in disease management, we analyzed the changes in baseline characteristics, the first-line treatment options, and the outcomes of the patients who were newly diagnosed with POEMS syndrome in our institution in the past two decades.
CancerNature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells for gamma–delta T cell malignancies

Cancers derived from the malignant transformation of gamma–delta (γδ) T cells carry very poor prognosis. The major pathologies recognised are γδ T acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (γδ T-ALL), and two lymphoma subtypes: hepatosplenic T cell lymphoma (HSTL) and primary cutaneous γδ T cell lymphoma (PCγδ-TCL) [1]. γδ T-ALL represents approximately 10% of cases of T-ALL and is associated with high rates of induction failure, relapse and excess mortality [2]. HSTL is a rare (approximately 3% of cases of T cell lymphoma [1]) but highly aggressive disorder, which typically presents in males in the 2nd or 3rd decade of life, often in association with immunosuppressive therapy [3]. It carries the worst prognosis of all lymphoma subtypes, with a median survival of only 6–8 months [4] and only isolated cases of long-term survival [5]. PCγδ-TCL is also rare (approximately 1% of skin lymphomas [1]) and presents with cutaneous involvement, typically associated with visceral and/or bone marrow disease. Again, outcomes are poor, with 75% 1-year mortality in the largest published case series [6].
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Diagnostic and prognostic implications of 2018 guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in clinical practice

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the implications of the 2018 updated guideline for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in clinical practice compared to 2011 guideline. This study involved 535 patients including 339 IPF and 196 non-IPF, and we retrospectively evaluated CT classifications of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP) by two guidelines. Interobserver agreement of 2018 criteria showed moderate reliability (κ = 0.53) comparable to 2011 (κ = 0.56) but interobserver agreement for probable UIP was fair (κ = 0.40). CT pattern of indeterminate for UIP was associated with better prognosis compared with the other groups (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] = 0.36, p < 0.001). Compared to possible UIP, probable UIP demonstrated a lower positive predictive value (PPV, 62.9% vs 65.8%). In analysis of patients with CT patterns of non-definite UIP, diagnosing IPF when CT pattern showed probable UIP with lymphocyte count ≤ 15% in BAL fluid, and either male sex or age ≥ 60 years showed a high specificity of 90.6% and a PPV of 80.8% in the validation cohort. The 2018 criteria provide better prognostic stratification than the 2011 in patients with possible UIP. BAL fluid analysis can improve the diagnostic certainty for IPF diagnosis in patients with probable UIP CT pattern.
CancerNature.com

RNA-binding protein 39: a promising therapeutic target for cancer

RNA-binding motif protein 39 (RBM39), as a key factor in tumor-targeted mRNA and protein expression, not only plays a vital role in tumorigenesis, but also has broad development prospects in clinical treatment and drug research. Moreover, since RBM39 was identified as a target of sulfonamides, it has played a key role in the emerging field of molecule drug development. Hence, it is of great significance to study the interaction between RBM39 and tumors and the clinical application of drug-targeted therapy. In this paper, we describe the possible multi-level regulation of RBM39, including gene transcription, protein translation, and alternative splicing. Importantly, the molecular function of RBM39 as an important splicing factor in most common tumors is systematically outlined. Furthermore, we briefly introduce RBM39’s tumor-targeted drug research and its clinical application, hoping to give reference significance for the molecular mechanism of RBM39 in tumors, and provide reliable ideas for in-depth research for future therapeutic strategies.

