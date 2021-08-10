Treatment of Sorsby fundus dystrophy with anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha medication

There is an established link between cardiometabolic abnormality, central arterial stiffness, and preserved ejection fraction heart failure (HFpEF). Adipocyte free fatty acid binding protein (a-FABP) has been shown to signal endothelial dysfunction through fatty acid toxicity, though its role in mediating ventricular-arterial dysfunction remains unclear. We prospectively examined the associations of a-FABP with central arterial pressure using non-invasive applanation tonometry (SphygmoCor) and cardiac structure/function (i.e., tissue Doppler imaging [TDI] and global longitudinal myocardial strain [GLS]) in patients with cardiometabolic (CM) risk (n = 150) and HFpEF (n = 50), with healthy volunteers (n = 49) serving as a control. We observed a graded increase of a-FABP across the healthy controls, CM individuals, and HFpEF groups (all paired p < 0.05). Higher a-FABP was independently associated with higher central systolic and diastolic blood pressures (CSP/CPP), increased arterial augmentation index (Aix), lower early myocardial relaxation velocity (TDI-e′), higher left ventricle (LV) filling (E/TDI-e′) and worsened GLS (all p < 0.05). During a median of 3.85 years (interquartile range: 3.68–4.62 years) follow-up, higher a-FABP (cutoff: 24 ng/mL, adjusted hazard ratio: 1.01, 95% confidence interval: 1.001–1.02, p = 0.04) but not brain natriuretic peptide, and higher central hemodynamic indices were related to the incidence of heart failure (HF) in fully adjusted Cox models. Furthermore, a-FABP improved the HF risk classification over central hemodynamic information. We found a mechanistic pathophysiological link between a-FABP, central arterial stiffness, and myocardial dysfunction. In a population with a high metabolic risk, higher a-FABP accompanied by worsened ventricular-arterial coupling may confer more unfavorable outcomes in HFpEF.
