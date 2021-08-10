Cancel
Minnesota State

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar Lip Balm Might Be The Top Freebie At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

By Nick Cooper
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 4 days ago
Maybe you've snagged one of these before, or maybe you didn't even know it was a tradition. Every year, the Star Tribune gives out lip balm at their booth during the Minnesota State Fair. They've had a large variety of different "flavors" over the years, but this one might just be the best one ever!

Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
