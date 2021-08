Tuesday was legendary crooner Tony Bennett‘s 95th birthday, and he celebrated it onstage with his good friend Lady Gaga at New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall. According to Showbiz 411, Gaga opened the show by performing for an hour, singing classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady” from Guys & Dolls and the 1959 Dinah Washington song “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes,” which she dedicated to front-line healthcare workers. As USA Today reports, during her set, Gaga also announced to the crowd that she plans to be cremated, and went into the audience to serenade her sister, Natalie, with “La Vie En Rose,” which Gaga famously sang in A Star Is Born.