Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Mr. Food: Cinnamon Swirl Raisin Bread

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s make something down-right memorable! This recipe comes from a diner Howard loved during his college years. His breakfast of choice? Their Cinnamon Swirl Raisin Bread! And no wonder, the sweet spices and creamy icing are heavenly, and now you can make your own version of this diner treat at home. Our copycat recipe for this seriously good dessert bread is another great way to make sweet memories in the kitchen.

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raisin Bread#Icing Sugar#Raisins#French#Koam News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Food & DrinksJust a Taste

Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

Go from savory store-bought pizza dough to sweet breakfast bliss with a 35-minute recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls. My thought process leading up to this latest creation was simple: Leftover pizza dough is sitting in my fridge. It’s 8 a.m. I love carbs. I love butter. Hello, Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls.
Food & Drinks1061evansville.com

Saltine Crackers and Butter Are Hot New Food Trend – Really?

When I do my research for Food News, I will come across stories involving candy, fast food, ice cream, cereal, soft drinks, donuts, and the list goes on and on. Sometimes the news involves a restaurant chain or local restaurant news, but it never, and I mean never involves saltine crackers. But, here we are. Saltines crackers are trending and saltine crackers with butter are HOT.
Recipesi am baker

Peach Skillet Cake

Peach Skillet Cake is a dessert made with sweetened fresh peaches that are poured over a batter mixture and topped with turbinado sugar. For another recipe using fresh peaches, try my Peach Crisp. If you want to try the best pound cake ever, try my Peach Pound Cake!. Peach Skillet...
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Slow-Cooker French Dip Sandwiches

Trying to keep your kitchen cool during the heat of summer? This is one slow cooker recipe that’s sure to help! Our Slow-Cooker French Dip Sandwiches are a tasty, no-hassle way to get dinner on the table at the end of a long day. With flavor like this, the possibility of saving a few pennies on your electricity bill is just a bonus.
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Carrot Raisin Breakfast Cookies

These soft, chewy vegan breakfast cookies are studded with grated carrots, plump raisins, and rolled oats. They’re wholesome, filling, and delicious! They’re also freezer friendly and can be made ahead for breakfasts on-the-go. I’ve always loved the idea of a breakfast cookie. A freshly baked cookie, full of ingredients that...
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Deep Dish Pizza Casserole

Looking for a budget friendly, fast, and delicious way to feed the kids now that school is back in session? Our Deep Dish Pizza Casserole is just what you need! This easy deep dish pizza is ready in just 30 minutes, and is sure to please the kids with its cheesy pizza goodness. You’ll give the flavors and simplicity of this dish an A+!
Recipesmyrecipes.com

How to Make the World's Easiest Icebox Cake with Just 2 Ingredients

The icebox cake is a miracle of simplicity and patience—the perfect summer dessert. Cookies and whipped cream or custard get layered into a vessel and are left to rest for a day until the cookies pull just enough moisture out of the creamy filling to soften to cake-like texture, and to meld into a sliceable treasure of a dessert. No baking required.
Food & Drinksmyrecipes.com

Make Tasty Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches with This $17 Gadget from Amazon

Ice cream sandwiches are classic summertime desserts capable of invoking a youthful nostalgia. Outside of their novelty appeal, they're nice and cooling on a hot day and the crumbling of the outer biscuit or cookie paired with the velvety ice cream filling makes for a dynamic tasting experience. It's no wonder why they're such a timeless dessert, and with the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker from Amazon, you can make handmade ice cream sandwiches from the (air-conditioned) comfort of your own kitchen.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

I Could Eat an Entire Pan of Joanna Gaines’ Lemon Bars

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to put into words just how much I love these lemon bars, but here’s my best attempt: They are extremely easy to make; strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart; have the flakiest, butteriest crust; and bake up with candied edges (be prepared to fight over them).
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
RecipesSimply Recipes

How to Freeze Bananas

We all know bananas go from perfect to fruit fly magnets in the blink of an eye. Sick of wasting them? Freeze them!. Freezing bananas is a no-brainer. This is going to be the best thing you’ll read all day. The Easiest Way to Freeze Bananas. Put them in the...
Recipesmomtastic.com

TikTok’s Famous Whipped Lemonade Is The Perfect Summer Treat

Is it dessert? Is it juice? I guess you could say the TikTok’s latest viral recipe is part refreshing beverage, part sweet treat. Like many recipes that go viral on TikTok (like the pasta chips, pesto eggs, cloud bread, 5-ingredient cookies and more this year) there are many adaptations of THE beverage of the summer: whipped lemonade. I’m officially a big fan. When I first heard that TikTokers were whipping powdered beverages into a thick lemonade topping, I thought it was weird. To be fair, most of these recipes seem weird from the start. However, I’m a believer now.
Agricultureamericastestkitchen.com

For Maximum Flavor, Milk Your Corn Cobs

Those stripped cobs are treasure, not trash. What do you do with corn cobs after you’ve cut off the kernels for a salad or risotto? If you compost them or throw them in the trash, you’re getting rid of one of the best parts: the corn “milk.”. Corn “milk” is...
RecipesHerald Community Newspapers

A Simple Yet Delicious Weeknight Dinner

(Family Features) Ease and convenience can go a long way toward creating weeknight meals that bring the entire family together, which is why it’s helpful to focus your favorite dishes around main ingredients that simplify dinner routines. Versatile proteins like veal open many possibilities from decadent, romantic meals to easy...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Snickers Pickles, Or ‘Snickles,’ Are The Latest Viral Food Trend

Pickles have often been paired with unusual ingredients like ice cream or peanut butter and mayo. But have you heard of the Snickle?. Since I’ve tried and disliked pickles coated in chocolate, I’m skeptical of this TikTok viral food trend. The Snickle is basically a large dill pickle cut in half lengthwise, with the center carved out to fit a Snickers bar. You can also split the pickle in the middle, dig out the center of each half and stick a piece of the chocolate bar inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy