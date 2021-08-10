spill tab Connects with Tommy Genesis on the Carbonated Dance Track “Indecisive”

Spill tab was on tour with her close pal and collaborator Gus Dapperton in late 2019 when she started to notice that there were parallels between her favourite reality TV show and her own life. “I started to watch Love Island and realised that staying in a confined quarters with a lot of people is crazy!,” says the LA-based, French-Korean artist. She laughs at the memory: “Touring is an intense living situation where every drama is heightened and questionable decisions are made. It was on that bus where the Love Island complex was confirmed to me.”