Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

spill tab Connects with Tommy Genesis on the Carbonated Dance Track “Indecisive”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndecision might be one of the most irritating feelings—for both the one experiencing it and others affected by it. It’s a kind of mental paralysis that stimulates anxiety, sometimes to the point of unmanageable pressure. “Indecisive,” the latest single from French-Korean multi-hyphenate spill tab, captures that frustrating feeling with a drum ‘n’ bass track that has the energy of a shaken can of soda ready to burst.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Paralysis#Pistolwhip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicfloodmagazine.com

They Hate Change Share New Song “Faux Leather” Along with “Album Cover That Talks to You”

Last we heard from They Hate Change, the Tampa rap duo had teamed up with Chicago multimedia artist and world-builder Fire-Toolz on a track for a larger project seeing the not-too-dissimilar worlds of their respective labels, Deathbomb Arc and Hausu Mountain, collide. Turns out that would be the pair’s final move before taking a step out from the underground and signing with indie powerhouse Jagjaguwar, along with revealing they’ll be opening shows in early 2022 for another indie powerhouse, Shame.
Musicearmilk.com

spill tab returns with fast paced new single, "Indecisive"

LA-based singer, songwriter spill tab is constantly pushing the boundaries of the indie genre. Whether it be distorted riffs or soft vocals, spill tab’s sound is unique and constantly changing. Her newest single, “Indecisive” is no exception. “Indecisive” is an energy-infused track. The track is a deep dive into the...
Theater & Dancefloodmagazine.com

Cherry Glazerr Lets Her Guard Down on New Moonlit Single “Soft Drink”

Although the last album we got from from Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, came out in 2019, Clementine Creevy has been keeping busy over the years. Recently, she’s released a couple singles, “Big Bang” and “Rabbit Hole,” that have emphasized the sonic evolution her music is taking. She was also featured on the new Willow album with a spot on the track “¡BREAKOUT!” Today, Creevy has returned with another new CG single titled “Soft Drink.”
MusicNME

spill tab: playful and unpredictable alt-pop joy from LA

Spill tab was on tour with her close pal and collaborator Gus Dapperton in late 2019 when she started to notice that there were parallels between her favourite reality TV show and her own life. “I started to watch Love Island and realised that staying in a confined quarters with a lot of people is crazy!,” says the LA-based, French-Korean artist. She laughs at the memory: “Touring is an intense living situation where every drama is heightened and questionable decisions are made. It was on that bus where the Love Island complex was confirmed to me.”
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Onyx Collective Get Wrapped Up in a Hypnotic Groove on the Chromeo-Produced “Tango”

New York mainstays Onyx Collective have dropped a new single today titled “Tango” with co-production from Chromeo. It’s the third collaboration with the duo, hinting at a bigger project on the horizon. “A classic from the Onyx vaults. A love song that reflects the vibe of being young in New York and having relationships that don’t last forever but seem like they will in the moment,” said saxophonist Isaiah Barr.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

A Great Big Pile of Leaves Walk Us Through Their Long-Anticipated Third Album “Pono”

It might take a bit of time to read the band name A Great Big Pile of Leaves without conjuring memories of a very distinct time in pop-punk and emo when all your favorite bands appeared on splits together. In fact, the sounds of Pono—their first album since appearing on an elusive four-way Topshelf tour split alongside Diamond Youth, Prawn, and Field Mouse—only elucidate this nostalgia, with the record’s sounds recalling a more unified vision of whatever wave of emo we’ve decided 2013 existed in.
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Miami, FLhotnewhiphop.com

JT Receives Backlash For Taking Saucy Santana's Mic During Rolling Loud Miami Performance

For the first time in their career, the City Girls appeared on the Rolling Loud stage together. Quality Control Music's hitmaking Florida artists appeared at Rolling Loud Miami today (July 23), and they delivered renditions of some of their favorite tracks to a screaming audience. During their performance, the ladies showed off their dance skills and even allowed their good friend Saucy Santana to have a moment as he performed his viral track, "Walk," a song that is allegedly a diss track about his online foe, Rolling Ray.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Please Enjoy These Pics of Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom Celebrating Their SI Covers

Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom celebrated their historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers at the magazine's reveal party in Florida on Friday night. The "Thot Sh*t" singer is the first rapper to ever cover the special-edition magazine, while Leyna made history with her SI debut as the first Black, Asian trans model to grace the cover. Naomi Osaka was also one of the three cover stars, however, she was not in attendance as she's currently in Japan for the Olympic Games.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Performs in Front of Crowd of 180,000 at Lollapalooza

While the climate is very controversial at the moment, Megan The Stallion can take a second to grab her flowers. In the midst of all the negativity in the industry, the Texas rapper managed to perform in front of over 180,000 people in Chicago’s Lollapalooza crowd. It is said that the rap queen had one of the largest and most energetic crowds that the festival has seen over the weekend.
Fitnessmusictimes.com

Adele Ditching Diet, Eating Perirously Because of New Boyfriend?

Adele surprised everyone with her weight loss journey, but she reportedly went out of track again after meeting Rich Paul. After going through heartbreaks, Adele encouraged herself to change - especially her lifestyle. She successfully showed a dramatic weight loss transformation and managed to remove 100 pounds out of her body.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Fans Questioned If Captain Jake Anderson’s The Saga Finally Sank

“Deadliest Catch” fans know that anything can happen on the show. So, it makes sense why some fans would suspect that when the show stops featuring a boat, it must have sunk. At least, that was the case for fan theories surrounding captain Jake Anderson’s The Saga. Professional skateboarder and fourth-generation fisherman, Jake Anderson arrived on the scene during season three of “Deadliest Catch.” No, he hasn’t been the most popular with crew or fans. But he’s always been eager to prove himself. And his commitment to the craft landed him a spot as captain of the famed ship, the F/V Saga. He took over for former captain Elliot Neese.

Comments / 0

Community Policy