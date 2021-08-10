Cancel
Law

Hammond legislation to assist with radon detection signed into law

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation sponsored by state Rep. Norine Hammond intended to assist homeowners with detecting radon in their houses has been signed into law. The law, House Bill 713, allows the direct sale of radon detection devices that cannot be calibrated. Previously, only devices that are calibrated could be sold in stores. The law does not change any regulations for professionals who test for radon or the instruments they use.

www.myjournalcourier.com

